Current EventsScienceSocial StudiesWorldEnvironmentFunVideoSports
By Grade Interest
Grade K-1Grade 2-3Grade 4-5Grade 6-8Grade 9-10Grade 11-12
Our Other Sites
DOGObooksDOGOmovies
Sign In

Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!

By

CCSS NCSS-1
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is celebrated for eight consecutive days every year (Credit: Pixabay/CC0)

Hanukkah is one of the most anticipated and joyous of all Jewish festivals. Although the celebration always begins on the 25th day of Kislev, the ninth month on the Hebrew calendar, that date can fall anywhere between late November and late December on the Gregorian calendar. This year, the eight-day festival will begin at sundown on December 22, 2019, and continue through December 30, 2019.

The "Festival of Lights" tells the story of an army of rebels who revolted against the Seleucid Greek King Antiochus, who ruled over Judea, or the Land of Israel, more than 2,000 years ago. According to the folklore, the Greek king, who reigned from 175 BC to 164 BC, outlawed the Jewish religion and ordered Jews to worship Greek gods instead. To make matters worse, in 168 BC, his soldiers massacred thousands of people in Jerusalem. They also violated the Second Temple, the central Jewish place of worship, by installing an altar to Zeus and sacrificing pigs (considered non-kosher, or not fit to eat by Jews) inside the sacred structure.

A small amount of oil miraculously kept the candles lit of eight days (Credit: jewishallianceri.org)

In 165 BC, the citizens, led by the Maccabees, finally managed to overcome the Greek tyrants and reclaim the temple. Upon stepping inside, they found a tiny jar with just enough oil to light the eight candles of the menorah for a single day. However, to everyone's surprise, the candles burned brightly for a full eight days, giving residents enough time to prepare a fresh batch of kosher oil. Soon after, an eight-day festival was declared to commemorate the religious freedom and the great oil miracle, and Hanukkah, which means dedication, was born.

Though many beloved traditions have been added since the inaugural celebration, lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine holders to mark the Hanukkah miracle remains the most important ritual. Jewish families begin each night's ceremony by lighting one candle at a time. The ninth candle, known as the shamash (attendant), is used for kindling the others.

As with most fun festivals, food plays a pivotal role in the celebration. To honor the miracle olive oil that led to the start of the holiday, many traditional Hanukkah delicacies are deep-fried. Among the favorites are potato pancakes, called latkes, and jelly-filled donuts known as sufganiyot.

Jelly-filled donuts or sufganiyot are a traditional favorite during Hanukkah (Credit: Noam Furer /Wiikimedia.org/CC0)

The delicious meal is followed by an evening of fun family games. The most popular one involves a four-sided spinning top called a dreidel. Participants begin with an equal number of game pieces – which range from candy to nuts to chocolate coins. After donating a game piece to a mutual pot, the players take turns spinning the dreidel. Each side features a different letter, which together form the acronym for “Nes Gadol Hayah Sham,” or “a great miracle happened there,” referring to the oil lasting eight days in ancient Israel. Depending on the side the dreidel lands on, participants can lose a game piece to the mutual bowl, or hit the jackpot and win the entire loot.

Given that the holiday is close to, or, as is the case this year, coincides with Christmas, gift-giving has become a big part of the celebration. However, unlike Christmas, when the presents are distributed in a single day, Hanukkah gifting lasts the entire eight days! It is no wonder the holiday is so popular with kids!

Happy Hanukkah!

Resources: History.com, Wikipedia.org

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA & Chicago formats.

MLA8

Meera Dolasia. “Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 17 Dec, 2019, www.dogonews.com/2019/12/17/hanukkah-the-jewish-festival-of-lights-begins-on-december-22. Accessed 18 Dec. 2019.

MLA7

Dolasia, Meera. “Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 17 Dec, 2019, Web. 18 Dec. 2019.

Generate citations in MLA, APA & Chicago formats.

APA

Dolasia, M. (2019, December 17). Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!. Retrieved 2019, December 18, from https://www.dogonews.com/2019/12/17/hanukkah-the-jewish-festival-of-lights-begins-on-december-22

Generate citations in MLA, APA & Chicago formats.

Chicago

Dolasia, Meera. “Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!.” DOGOnews. December 17, 2019. Accessed December 18, 2019. https://www.dogonews.com/2019/12/17/hanukkah-the-jewish-festival-of-lights-begins-on-december-22.
Vocabulary List
Play Game
acronymaltaranticipatedcoincidescommemoratededicationdelicaciesdeliciousdistributeddreidelfolkloregregorianhonorinauguraljoyouskindlingkoshermenorahmiraclemutualoutlawedpivotalritualsundowntyrants
14 Comments
  • stellaluna
    stellalunaTuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:14 pm
    Sometimes I wish I could celebrate, such a beautiful holiday!!!
    • stellaluna
      stellalunaTuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:13 pm
      Happy Hanukkah everyone!!!!
      • strawberry09040
        strawberry09040Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 4:35 pm
        I'm not Jewish, but I respect the religion
        • chocolate168
          chocolate168Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 3:22 pm
          I just learned about Hanukkah a few weeks ago in WH class! Those sufganiyot look GOOD!
          • superomegagamer
            superomegagamerTuesday, December 17, 2019 at 3:08 pm
            They even made a song called "8 Days of Latkes" sung by Ben Schwartz on Home: Home for the Holiday on Netflix. So funny to watch!
            • puffbear250
              puffbear250Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:47 pm
              The donuts are delish to eat on hanakkah
              • fridgedaking
                fridgedakingTuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:56 pm
                So cool
                • am-olm1
                  am-olm1Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:48 pm
                  Cool! Never knew that!
                  • am-olm1
                    am-olm1Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:48 pm
                    Amazing!
                    • am-olm1
                      am-olm1Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:47 pm
                      That is cool!

                      Embed Code

                      Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

                      By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use

                      Email to Friend

                      Generate citations in MLA, APA & Chicago formats.

                      MLA8

                      Meera Dolasia. “Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 17 Dec, 2019, www.dogonews.com/2019/12/17/hanukkah-the-jewish-festival-of-lights-begins-on-december-22. Accessed 18 Dec. 2019.

                      MLA7

                      Dolasia, Meera. “Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 17 Dec, 2019, Web. 18 Dec. 2019.

                      Chicago

                      Dolasia, Meera. “Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!.” DOGOnews. December 17, 2019. Accessed December 18, 2019. https://www.dogonews.com/2019/12/17/hanukkah-the-jewish-festival-of-lights-begins-on-december-22.

                      APA

                      Dolasia, M. (2019, December 17). Hanukkah, The Jewish Festival Of Lights, Begins On December 22!. Retrieved 2019, December 18, from https://www.dogonews.com/2019/12/17/hanukkah-the-jewish-festival-of-lights-begins-on-december-22

                      Popular Articles

                      WeekMonthYear
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Reading Comprehension
                      (14 questions)

                      1. What is Hanukkah?
                      2. When does Hanukkah fall on the Hebrew calendar?
                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Critical Thinking Challenge

                      If you are not Jewish, which Hanukkah tradition would you want to adopt?...

                      Name:
                      Date:

                      Vocabulary in Context

                      "To honor the miracle olive oil that led to the start of the holiday, many traditional Hanukkah delicacies are deep-fried."

                      In the above sentence, the word ...

                      Parts of Speech Quiz

                      This assignment will be available shortly.