The Earth's Inner Core May Be A Winter Wonderland Of Iron "Snow"

A new study asserts that the Earth's inner-core is covered with a thick layer of iron "snow." (Credit: The University of Texas at Austin/Jackson School of Geosciences)

The Earth's inner core, which boasts temperatures exceeding 9,000 degrees Fahrenheit (5,000 degrees Celsius), may not evoke images of a winter wondeland. Yet, a new study by a team of scientists led by Youjun Zhang, an associate professor at Sichuan University in China, asserts that the deepest part of our Earth may be covered with a 200 mile thick layer of "snow." However, before you rush to pack your skis, be aware that the "snow flakes" are not composed of frozen water crystals, but of made of tiny particles of iron!

As you probably know, the Earth's inner structure comprises several layers, sort of like an onion. The crust is the outermost layer on which we live. Right beneath it is a layer of warm, semi-liquid rock that is always in flux, called the mantle. This is followed by a thin shell of liquid iron that forms the outer core. Finally, there is a solid inner core in the middle that mostly consists of iron and is responsible for Earth’s magnetism.

Since collecting samples from the core is impossible, scientists study the area using by analyzing signals from seismic waves as they pass through the Earth. Triggered by earthquakes, the waves travel at different speeds as they pass through the different materials, allowing researchers to determine the density and composition of the various layers.

A better understanding of the Earth's inner core will provide valuable insights into phenomena that affects the entire planet (Credit: Derivative work: SrimadhavEarth cutaway schematic-en.png: USGS /Public domain)

Youjun Zhang and his colleagues were monitoring recent seismic data when they noticed some anomalies. The scientists found that waves were moving slower than would be expected, by the current model of the Earth's core, as they traversed through the base of the outer core. Conversely, they moved faster than expected through the eastern hemisphere of the Earth's top inner core.

Zhang and his team hypothesize that aberrations are caused by an iron snow-capped inner core. They believe the "snowflakes" are caused by the crystallization of the molten iron at the base of the outer core that slowly sinks into the solid inner core. While the slurry-like composition of the iron chips slows down the seismic waves, the variation in snow pile size — lighter in the eastern hemisphere and more substantial in the western — probably explains the change in speed.

"It's sort of a bizarre thing to think about," study co-author Nick Dygert of the University of Tennessee said. "You have crystals within the outer core snowing down onto the inner core over a distance of several hundred kilometers."

Minerals from the melting magma rise and crystallize before cooling inside the magma chamber to cumulate rocks (Credit: Woudloper /CC BY-SA -3.0 /Creativecommons.org)

The researchers, who published their study in the print edition of the journal JGR Solid Earth on December 23, 2019, compare the process to the formation of volcanic rocks in magma chambers under volcanoes closer to the earth’s surface. In this case, the minerals crystallize from the melting magma which escapes through cracks in the volcano. With no space to go, it gathers in the magma chambers and compacts, creating igneous rocks known as "cumulate rock." The composition of the igneous rocks differs from that of the original magma because of the mix of the minerals crystallizing from the melt

From creating a protective magnetic field around the Earth that deflects solar winds to driving tectonic activity- the roiling iron heart of our planet plays a significant role in preserving life on Earth. Thus, learning more about the dynamics of our planet’s interior not only helps in understanding how these processes affect the surface, but it could also help in identifying the requirements for a potentially habitable exoplanet.

