Meet Hulk, The German Shepherd Puppy Born With A Bright Lime Green Coat

By

"Hulk" a German Shepherd puppy was born with a bright yellow coat (Credit: Shana Stamey)

Shana Stamey and her family had no doubt that their gorgeous white German Shepherd, Gypsy, would give birth to some adorable puppies. However, the Clyde, North Carolina, residents would have never guessed that one of the eight canines born on January 10, 2020, would emerge into the world with a stunning lime-green coat!

“I started freaking out,” said Stamey. “I knew it wasn't harmful, but I still had to look it up again to make sure.”

She was right. Suzanne Cianciulli a veterinarian technician at the nearby Junaluska Animal Hospital, has a simple explanation for the puppy's unusual coloring: poop. The expert told CNN, "Each puppy is located within their own sac in the uterus, and the sac is full of fluid. If they have meconium [an infant mammal's first stool] in that sac, it will actually stain their fur."

The green coloring, caused by meconium , is expected to fade within a few weeks (Credit: Shana Stamey)

Stamey and her family considered several names for the newborn including Gremlin, Pistachio, and even Mr. Green. However, after observing his aggressive personality, they decided to name him Hulk, after the green-skinned Marvel superhero. "It was lime green. He was super mad. So, yeah, he became Hulk,” Stamey said.

Unfortunately, the coloring is temporary and Hulk's fur, which has already started to appear more yellow than green, will turn the expected white within a few weeks. “I wish he would stay green forever,” Stamey said, “but as she (Hulk’s mom) licks him more and cleans him more, and once I can give him his first bath, it’ll probably fade away.”

However, Stamey, who plans to put the eight puppies up for adoption once they are old enough, believes Hulk will always be a one-of-a-kind pup.“He’s definitely a good luck charm,” she says. “He’s a pretty special dog.”

Resources: Today.com, Huffpost.com, wlos.com

MLA8

Hannah Shariff. “Meet Hulk, The German Shepherd Puppy Born With A Bright Lime Green Coat.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Jan, 2020, www.dogonews.com/2020/1/23/meet-hulk-the-german-shepherd-puppy-born-with-a-bright-lime-green-coat. Accessed 23 Jan. 2020.

MLA7

Shariff, Hannah. “Meet Hulk, The German Shepherd Puppy Born With A Bright Lime Green Coat.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Jan, 2020, Web. 23 Jan. 2020.

APA

Shariff, H. (2020, January 23). Meet Hulk, The German Shepherd Puppy Born With A Bright Lime Green Coat. Retrieved 2020, January 23, from https://www.dogonews.com/2020/1/23/meet-hulk-the-german-shepherd-puppy-born-with-a-bright-lime-green-coat

Chicago

Shariff, Hannah. “Meet Hulk, The German Shepherd Puppy Born With A Bright Lime Green Coat.” DOGOnews. January 23, 2020. Accessed January 23, 2020. https://www.dogonews.com/2020/1/23/meet-hulk-the-german-shepherd-puppy-born-with-a-bright-lime-green-coat.
4 Comments
  • lil-tay_k_nle
    lil-tay_k_nleThursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:53 am
    omg super cute my little dog 🐶 Benji died 😢
    • canine
      canineThursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:51 am
      lol green lol lol lol hahaha heehee hee lol so cute like what a great color!!!!!!!!!!!B)
      • pm-olm
        pm-olmThursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:42 am
        “Hulk” the dog is soooo cute!
        • thecoolsquid
          thecoolsquidThursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:39 am
          Awesome!!!!

