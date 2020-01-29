Americans Get Ready To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV

The National Football League championship, Super Bowl 54 , will be played on February 2, 2020 (Credit: superbowl2020net.blogspot.com)

For those unfamiliar with the sport, the National Football League's (NFL) Championship game, aka Super Bowl, may seem like an ordinary season finale. However, don't tell that to the 194 million Americans who plan to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2, 2020.

Some will tune in for the genuine love of the game, others to watch the fun commercials or half-time show, which this year will feature popular pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. However, for most people the game is an excuse to host or attend parties and indulge in foods they usually avoid, or at least not consume in such excess. It is, therefore, no wonder that Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the country’s biggest food consumption days — second only to Thanksgiving.

Super Bowl is popular for various reasons (Credit: Statista/ CC-BY-SA 2.0)

The eating will begin long before the Sa

The Nielsen Company poll estimates that in 2020 Americans will snack their way through $278 million of potato chips, $224 million of tortilla chips (accompanied by guacamole made from $62 million of avocados) and $86 million of popcorn. This of course is all before the game even

Once the game begins, Partygoers will turn to heartier fare like pizza and chicken wings. This year, Domino's expects to sell over 2 million pizzas, while rival Pizza Hut anticipates dishing out more than 1.5 million pies, or about enough pizza to cover more than 41,000 football fields, and serve up 10 million ounces of cheese! To celebrate the company's second year as NFL's official pizza sponsor, Pizza Hut has announced plans to gift two years of free pizza to the first parents to have twins during the Super Bowl. The fast-food restaurant chain will also offer the winning family two tickets to next year's championship game and $22,000 towards the newborns' education.

Popular foods on Super Bowl Sunday (Credit: YouGov.com)

Chicken wings are also a popular food of choice on Super Bowl Sunday. The National Chicken Council projects that this year Americans will consume a record 1.4 billion wings, or 27 million wings more than in 2019. To put in perspective, if laid end to end, the wings would stretch the entire Florida coastline more than nine times! Other favorites include ribs (10 million pounds), bacon (12.5 million pounds), hamburgers (14 million), foot-long subs, and hot dogs. To wash down the food, revelers will consume millions of gallons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

As you may have guessed all this food does not come cheap. The National Retail Foundation (NRF) survey estimates that in 2020, each consumer will spend an average of $88.65 on food and beverages, merchandise and party supplies, for a total $17.2 billion nationwide. This is a sharp increase from $81.30 per person in 2019, and one of the highest amounts since they began the poll in 2005.

Businesses experience a sharp drop in productivity on the Monday after Super Bowl (Credit: Office Team )

The unbridled junk food consumption does have consequences. Convenience store chain 7-Eleven experiences about a 20 percent increase in the antiacid sales, on the Monday following Super Bowl Sunday. Even worse, statistics show that over 17 million people will not report to work on “Super Sick Monday, and for those that do are not very productive either, resulting in a loss of as much as $1 billion. Unfortunately, the numerous petitions to make the day after the game a SMUNDAY - a Sunday on a Monday — have thus far fallen on deaf ears!

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

Go 49ers! G o Chiefs!

