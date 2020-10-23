"America's Top Young Scientist" May Have Found A Way To Stop COVID-19

14-year-old Anila Chebrolu's research may help fight COVID-19 (Credit: 3M)

Scientists scrambling to find a cure for COVID-19 may have some help from an unexpected source — 14-year-old Anika Chebrolu. The youngster from Frisco, Texas, was named the winner of the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge in a virtual event held on October 12 - 13, 2020, for her groundbreaking research that could lead to a cure for the coronavirus.

Anika, who had been in eighth grade at the time of entry, had initially intended to conduct research on identifying a compound that could bind the common flu protein virus and prevent its spread. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she and her mentor — 3M Corporate Scientist Dr. Mahfuza Ali — re-focused their efforts on identifying a molecule that can encircle the so-called "spike protein" that the coronavirus uses to invade human cells. Inhibiting the viral protein could potentially stop the entry into the cell and curb the spread of the infectious disease.

"After spending so much time researching about pandemics, viruses, and drug discovery, it was crazy to think that I was actually living through something like this," Anika said, "Because of the immense severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and the drastic impact it had made on the world in such a short time, I, with the help of my mentor, changed directions to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

After conducting extensive research that included using multiple computer programs to analyze almost 700 million compounds, the young girl found the molecule she was seeking. If scientists can verify the accuracy of her research, it could be used to develop a drug to contain COVID-19.

"This is a virus, and it has many proteins in it, and you need to find a size in that virus so that you can deactivate the virus so that it does not latch onto a human cell," Ali told Good Morning America. "What essentially she's {Anika} doing is closing the door from the get-go of the coronavirus so that it cannot latch onto the human cell and then it cannot multiply and ... transfer from human to human."

Though thrilled at the accolades she has been receiving, Anika is not done fighting COVID-19. The young girl plans to use a portion of her $25,000 prize money to further develop her research with the help of virologists and drug development specialists. She also intends to donate some of her winnings to her nonprofit organization, AcademyAid, that "helps underrepresented students receive a well-rounded education by encouraging STEM and providing supplies to underserved schools in India."

Now in its 13th year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is an annual national competition that invites students in grades 5-8 to find a unique solution to an everyday problem. In addition to the prestigious title of “America’s Top Young Scientist,” the grand-prize winner receives an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 cash prize, and a special destination trip. The second and third place winners each receive $1,000 in prize money and a special destination trip.

