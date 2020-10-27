Mask Up! It's Time To Celebrate Halloween!

Halloween will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Halloween, which is observed annually on October 31st, is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year. Many families begin preparing for the fun celebration, which centers around dressing up in creative costumes and collecting candy, weeks in advance by giving their homes spooky makeovers. Filmmakers use the occasion to release horror movies, while enterprising entrepreneurs cash in the holiday with creative haunted homes, corn mazes, and hayrides. So how did an obscure holiday transform into the fun, spooky celebration that we know today? Read on.

History of Halloween

Image from the Book of Hallowe'en (1919) showing several Halloween activities, such as nut roasting (Credit: Ruth Edna Kelley, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Halloween's origin can be traced to the Samhain festival observed by the Celts, who resided in modern-day Ireland over 2000 years ago. Celebrations for the holiday, which was h on November 1 to mark the end of the harvest season, began in earnest on October 31st, with revelers dressing up in animal heads and skins and dancing around bonfires.

The Romans, who conquered the Celtic territory in 390 BC, adopted the traditions in 1000 AD for the All Soul's Day, which honored the dead by dressing up as saints, devils, and angels. Originally held on November 2, the celebration was later moved to October 31st, and renamed All-hallows or All-hallowmas, which later evolved to Halloween. It wasn't until the mid-1800s, that the holiday was introduced in America where it was an instant hit with residents of the southern colonies. They celebrated the event by regaling ghost stories, dancing, singing in remembrance of the dead. By the mid 19th century, Halloween's popularity, buoyed by the new Irish immigrants, had spread across the country.

Trick-Or-Treating

Favorite Halloween candy by state (Credit: Candy Store)

The fun Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating dates all the way back to the early 9th century, On All Soul’s Day, poor residents would knock on the doors of the wealthy and offer a prayer for their dead in exchange for soul cakes." The tradition, known as "souling," took a twist in Ireland and Scotland, when the kids, parading in costumes, began receiving treats in exchange for singing, reciting a poem or performing a type of "trick." Immigrants from the two countries introduced the fun tradition to America in the early 19th century.

Jack o' Lanterns

The Irish used to carve Jack o' Lanterns from turnips (Credit: Anne Peterson/Flickr/CC-BY-SA- 2.0)

No Halloween is complete without spending copious hours transforming pumpkins into scary or funny Jack O Lanterns. This fun tradition was started by the Irish, who used turnips or beets for their ghoulish creations. When the immigrants arrived in America, they discovered that pumpkins and the rest, as they say, is history!

Candy Corn

Candy corn is a Halloween staple (Credit: Sabeawesome/Pixabay/CC0)

Believed to have been invented by George Renninger of Philadelphia's Wunderle Candy Company, candy corn became popular after the Goelitz Confectionary Company began mass production in the 1880s. The candy manufacturer knows renamed The Jelly Belly Candy Co, initially marketed the treat as “Chicken Feed” and sold in a box that featured a rooster on the front with the tagline, “Something worth crowing for.” As trick-or-treating started to become popular in the 1940s and 1950s, the harvest-themed tri-colored candy became the candy of choice for rural Americans steeped in agricultural traditions and a Halloween custom was born.

Halloween celebrations during COVID-19

Halloween can be safely enjoyed during the COVID-19 pandemic (Credit: Fotoshahutnah/Flickr/CCO)

The COVID-19 pandemic, has put a damper on the regular "trick or treating" and Halloween parties, there but there are plenty of perfectly safe ways to enjoy the holidays. Here are a few suggestions from experts.

Host a virtual costume party

Invite your friends, family and neighbors to wear their creative and wacky outfits and join you on a video conference call for fun-filled evening of song, dance and of course a costume parade.

Decorate and carve pumpkins

The age-old tradition of pumpkin carving can be safely conducted outdoors with a group of friends — sitting socially distant of course— or in your homes with family members.

Seek out, or plan, a "trunk or treating" event

Many communities are offering a trunk or treat event this Halloween (Credit: Tojosan/Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0)

Many cities and towns are offering kids the chance to trunk or treat this Halloween. The organized event, usually held in a large public parking lot entails adults handing out treats to young children from the safety of their spookily decorated cars. If you are unable to find one in your area, talk to your parents and neighbors, and plan your own!

Candy hide-and-seek

Convince an adult in your family to set up a fun Halloween candy hunt within your house or yard or even better get a pinata that will rain candy upon you!