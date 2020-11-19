Fun Thanksgiving Facts To Share Around The Dinner Table

Thanksgiving is observed annually on the last Thursday of November (Credit: BiljaST/ CC0/Pixabay)

Thanksgiving, which is observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November, is one of the most anticipated American holidays. The celebrations usually center around a delicious feast enjoyed with extended family members and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic will put a damper on large in-person celebrations, the holiday can still be enjoyed with those living within the same household or part of the same social bubble. Here are some fun Thanksgiving tidbits to get the party started.

First Thanksgiving

The first Thanksgiving feast was held in Plymouth in 1621 ( Jennie Augusta Brownscombe /National Museum of Women in the Arts,/Public Domain/ Commons.wikimedia.org)

The first Thanksgiving feast is credited to Governor William Bradford, who invited the Wampanoag Native Americans to Plymouth in 1621 to celebrate the Pilgrims’ first harvest. Though the event was not repeated, many Americans continued to observe harvest festivals at different times of the year. President George Washington tried to consolidate the celebrations by issuing a proclamation designating November 26, 1789, as a national day of public thanks-giving. However, the tradition was ignored by subsequent presidents.

It was not until Sarah Josepha Hale — the author of the nursery rhyme “Mary had a little lamb," — took up the cause in 1827, that the idea was seriously considered. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November as a national day of Thanksgiving. In 1941, to avoid confusion, Us lawmakers set the date to the fourth Thursday of the month.

Fishy Menu

Most modern Thanksgiving food items were not on the original menu (Credit: Jason Riedy/CC-BY-SA 2.0 /Wikimedia Commons)

While the modern-day traditional meal centers around turkey, historians believe that a larger part of the first Thanksgiving meal comprised seafood such as mussels, lobsters, clams, oysters, bass, and even seals. Potatoes and cranberry sauce were also not on the original menu. The addition of the spuds is credited to Hale, who often wrote recipes and descriptions of ideal Thanksgiving meals that featured — you guessed it — mashed potatoes. The brilliant idea of adding cranberry sauce came from Civil War Union General Ulysses S. Grant, who ordered the condiment be served to soldiers as part of their holiday meal in 1864. With no butter or flour to make the crust, the colonists are believed to have improvised by filling the shells of hollowed-out pumpkins with a mix of honey, spices, and milk and roasting the gourd over hot ashes. Yum!



Turkey Pardons

US President John F. Kennedy pardons Thanksgiving turkey (Robert L. Knudsen/Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons)

Though President Harry Truman is credited with starting the fun turkey pardoning tradition at the White House, he was not the first President to do so. President Abraham Lincoln believed to have been the first to pardon Jack, a bird that had been slotted for Christmas dinner but was later spared due to his son Tad's affinity to the bird. The tradition of sparing two birds from the dinner table began in 1981 after a turkey named Liberty escaped before President Ronald Reagan could grant his pardon. In recent years, the public has been able to participate in the event by helping name the turkeys on online polls, resulting in some innovative monikers like Mac and Cheese and Biscuit and Gravy. Though this year's lucky birds have yet to be revealed, White House officials have indicated that President Trump will continue the fun tradition.

Thanksgiving Touchdown

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving Day (Dave Hogg, CC BY 2.0/Creativecommons.org)

In 1876, to try to increase the popularity of the still-nascent sport, American Intercollegiate Football Association (IFA) held the championship game between Yale and Princeton University on Thanksgiving day. It was such a success that the event became an annual tradition. When professional football leagues were born, they quickly adopted the Thanksgiving Day game tradition. Some of the football leagues saved their big matchups or title games for Thanksgiving. Nowadays, the NFL holds three Thanksgiving games each November, two of which always feature the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys. With so many things different with COVID-19, sports fans will be glad to know the games will still take place as usual.

Ready, Set, Turkey Trot

Many people participate in turkey trots on Thanksgiving morning (JBLM PAO/CC-BY-SA-2.0/ Pixabay)

Some Americans wake-up early Thanksgiving morning to participate in running events known as Turkey trots. The fun ritual that also helps raise money for charity was started in Buffalo, New York, in 1826 and is now held in cities across the country. While large group runs have had to be canceled due to the coronavirus. Runners will still be able to participate and even obtain the coveted t-shirts and awards by registering online as a group or individually and conducting the runs close to their homes or even on treadmills.

Macy's Day Parade

Santa Claus' arrival at the parade's finale marks the start of the Christmas season (Credit: tweber1 /CC BY-SA 2.0/commons.wikimedia.org)

Macy's first parade, held on Thanksgiving morning in 1924, was initially meant to be a one-time extravaganza to showcase the opening of its newly-acquired million square feet of retail space in New York City and jumpstart the holiday season. The parade was so popular that the box retailer decided to make it an annual tradition. Though the fun event, which attracts over 3.5 million people in person and an estimated 50 million television viewers, now comprises giant floats, the first parade featured animals from New York's Central Park Zoo.

This year, the annual production will be televised only and with no spectators or balloons. However, the parade will feature star-studded performances, including the West Point Marching Band, the cast of Muppets, the Nutcracker, Hamilton, and Santa Claus.

Do you know a fun Thanksgiving fact or tradition? Be sure to share it with us by adding your comment below.