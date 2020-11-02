Meet Amy Coney Barrett, The US Supreme Court's Youngest Justice

Justice Clarence Thomas (R) administered the oath of office to Amy Coney Barrett on October 26, 2020, at the White House alongside President Donald Trump (Credit: The White House/ Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain)

On October 26, 2020, the US Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the 115th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. The 48-year old, who was nominated for the lifetime appointment by President Trump on September 26, 2020, will fill the vacancy left behind by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died from complications of pancreatic cancer on September 18, 2020.

Justice Barret is the youngest member and only the fifth woman to serve on the nation's highest court. The mother of seven children, aged 8 to 19, is also the first female Supreme Court Justice with school-aged children.

During her October 26, 2020, ceremonial oath ceremony at the White House, Ms. Barret said, "My fellow Americans, even though we judges don't face elections, we still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences."

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Justice Barrett, her husband Jesse, and her seven children in the Oval Office of the White House on September 26, 2020 (Credit:(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hank/Public Domain)

The oldest of seven children, Ms. Barret grew up in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans, LA. After graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa — the country's highest scholastic honor — with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Rhodes College in 1994, she went on to pursue a law degree on a full-tuition scholarship at Notre Dame law school.

Ms. Barrett graduated at the top of her class and spent two years honing her law skills as a judicial law clerk for Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit (1997 to 1998) and Justice Antonin Scalia of the U.S. Supreme Court (1998 to 1999). She then joined a boutique law firm specializing in litigation in Washington, DC, before returning to her alma mater Notre Dame as a law professor in 2002. Known for her sharp intellect and inclusiveness, Ms. Barrett was extremely popular with students and voted professor of the year multiple times.

In 2017, President Trump selected Ms. Barret to serve as a Federal Appeals Court Judge on the Chicago-based United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, a position she retained until the recent appointment.

