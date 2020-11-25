Thanksgiving Turkeys "Corn" And "Cob" Trot Away To Retirement

President Trump granted a tom named "Corn" on November 24, 2020 (Credit: White House.gov)

On November 24, 2020, President Donald Trump exercised his executive powers for a beloved Thanksgiving tradition — turkey pardon. The gorgeous toms, dubbed "Corn" and "Cob," were raised at an Iowa family farm owned by National Turkey Federation Chairman Ron Kardel, a 6th generation turkey, corn, and soybean farmer. The lucky birds will spend the rest of their days under the watchful eyes of animal science students at Iowa State University.

"These two magnificent gobblers were selected from the official presidential flock of 30 turkeys — some real beauties," President Trump said. "Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon." While Cob, who served as a backup incase Corn was unable to fulfil his duties, did not receive the "official" pardon, he was also spared.

According to the White House, the turkeys, both born on July 2, 2020, have very different personalities. Corn, who weighs 42 pounds with a 35-foot wingspan, is extremely social and loves to watch college football and chase storms. His favorite snack, as you may have already guessed, is corn! The 42-pound Cob, who boasts a 34-inch wingspan, is more cerebral and enjoys watching pickleball and solving puzzles.

Corn won the popular public vote for the official pardoned Thanksgiving turkey (Credit: White House.gov)

The gobblers, who came to Washington, DC, on November 24, 2020, were transported to the Willard Intercontinental in a chauffeured car. Upon arrival, the duo welcomed by dozens of cheeing fans, walked a red carpet to the hotel's entrance, before being escorted to their luxurious suite, where they instantly jumped on the bed!

After posing for photographs at a press conference on November 24, 2020, the two made their way to the White House Rose Garden on November 26, 2019, for the official pardoning ceremony. Ending days of speculation, President Trump announced that Corn had won the popular public vote for "National Thanksgiving Turkey" and would be the one receiving the presidential pardon. The announcement did not seem to perturb Cob, who got to enjoy the festivities without having to be on his best behavior.

The Thanksgiving turkey pardoning tradition was initially attributed to President Harry Truman. However, that notion was dismissed by the Truman Library staff in 2003 due to a lack of evidence. While President Abraham Lincoln did spare a turkey at the request of his 11-year-old son, Tad, the bird had been meant for Christmas dinner, not Thanksgiving.

While President John F. Kennedy is the first on record to let a Thanksgiving turkey go in 1963, he did not mention the word "pardon" The the event, however, was reported by the Los Angeles Times as a "Presidential pardon." In 1987, President Ronald Reagan mentioned "pardon" when sparing a turkey gifted to him by the National Turkey Federation. However, he was merely trying to deflect a question about a serious political matter.

Cob, a spare turkey, was also spared from the Thanksgiving dinner table (Credit: WhiteHouse.gov)

Turkey pardoning was finally formalized by George H.W. Bush, during his first year as president. "Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone's dinner table, not this guy," he said in 1989. "He's granted a presidential pardon as of right now — and allow him to live out his days on a children's farm not far from here."

Since then, the event has become an annual White House ritual, one that is attended by family members, government officials, and the news media. In 2012, President Barack Obama added a fun twist by allowing residents to vote for "America's Next Top Turkey" on social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook.

We wish Corn and Cob a long and happy retirement. As for the rest of the turkeys? All we can say is "Gobble Gobble!"

Happy Thanksgiving from the DOGOnews team. As always, we are thankful for your love and support!