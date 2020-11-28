The Hour Of Code Challenge Starts Next Week

Hour of Code is designed to expose kids of all ages and backgrounds to coding (Credit: Code.org)

With much of our world automated, many experts believe that coding should be a core part of modern education. Yet, only 20 US States offer high school students access to computer science courses, and just 8 of those make the subject accessible to kids in lower grades. However, thanks to Seattle-based Code.org's Hour of Code Challenge, learners of all ages and backgrounds can now get exposure to this all-important subject.

The Hour of Code includes fun programming challenges for ever age (Credit: Code.org)

Now in its eighth year, the event, offered annually during Computer Science Education week (December 7th - 13, 2020) attracts over 100 million participants across 180 countries. The hour-long coding activities created with help from over 400 partners, including Google, Microsoft, and Khan Academy, are offered in 45 different languages. Suitable for all ages — from 4 to 104 — and experience levels, they are designed to demystify the world of coding and inspire students of all backgrounds to consider a career in software engineering. Though school sessions are usually restricted to sixty minutes, individuals can pursue longer coding challenges and tackle as many of the offerings as they wish on their own time.

Students can select their coding project based on their age, interest level, and programming prowess. Among this year's offerings is “A Minecraft Tale of Two Villages" Created by the popular video game's programmers it designed to raise awareness of unconscious bias by bringing together two villages with the power of code. The game's developers state. “[We hope} coders will experience compassion for their neighbors, learn about cooperation and equity, and embrace the diversity that makes us all uniquely special."

Kids will also be able to select COVID-19 centric games involving coding social distance procedures, as well program a personalized superhero With over 200 projects to choose from, there is something to interest programmers of all ages and coding skills.

Once introduced to the subject a majority of students enjoy computer science (Credit: Code.org)

While 60 minutes is enough time to get students intrigued about the subject, it is inadequate to master programming. To help them continue, the nonprofit has partnered with over 200 school districts to add computer science to the school curriculum and thus far engaged over a million teachers and 36 million students in their computer science courses. In 2018, over 19,000 Code.org students signed up for and passed the AP CS Principles examination.

Though the progress is encouraging, there is still a lot that needs to be done, especially given that most future jobs will require some knowledge of the subject. To see how you and your school can be involved in this engaging event, or make it part of your regular school day, go to hourofcode.com.

Resources: Hourofcode.com