How Will You Give Back On #GivingTuesday?

#GivingTuesday encourages people worldwide to help the less fortunate (Credit: #GivingTuesday.com)

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about finding the best deals on holiday gifts for yourself and family members, Giving Tuesday serves a more altruistic purpose. Observed annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it encourages people to help those in need by making financial donations or doing good in their local community. The “Global Day of Giving” was started in 2012 by New York City nonprofit 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation.

In its first year, the movement brought in almost $10 million for charities, and things have only improved since. In 2019, the numerous #GivingTuesday social media campaigns worldwide helped raise an astounding $1.9 billion from 27 million donors! Over the past five years, many higher education institutions have also been using the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to ask alumni for donations. In 2019, the University of Michigan, which calls it Blueday, received 5,887 gifts totaling over $4 million, while Pennsylvania State University raised $710,000 to benefit over 85 University programs and initiatives.

#GivingTuesday has been extremely popular with both individuals and corporations (Credit: Aplos.com)

While donating money certainly helps, there are many other ways to support this great cause, especially during this pandemic. Set up video tutoring sessions for kids struggling with online learning, or team up with an adult to get groceries or medications for an elderly neighbor. Alternatively, enlist your peers to help you with a service project or good deed that addresses an issue that’s close to your heart, or pick one from the several ideas suggested by the non-profit.

You can also donate your gently-used clothes and toys to Goodwill or shelters, or mail a handwritten note to a grandparent or friend you miss seeing. Social media experts can contribute by sharing information about the day and inspiring their peers to participate in this worthwhile endeavor. Even small, easy gestures such as opening a door for a stranger, or smiling at one, qualify.

What are you going to do to make a positive difference in your community on #GivingTuesday? Let us know by adding your comments below!

Resources: givingtuesday.org