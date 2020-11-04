Why Veterans Day Is Celebrated On November 11 And More

Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of all US military personnel (Credit: militarybenefits.info)

Celebrated annually on November 11, Veterans Day gives Americans an opportunity to show their appreciation for some real-life superheroes — the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, who risked their lives to protect the nation's freedom. This includes all those who have served in the US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, National Guard, Air Force, and the Coast Guard.

There is often some confusion between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, which is celebrated on the last Monday of May. While both honor the American military, they each serve a different purpose. Memorial Day commemorates US soldiers who have died or sustained a wound in a war. Veterans Day, meanwhile, pays tribute to all American soldiers — both living and dead. The holiday's primary purpose, however, is to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

The news of the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany on November 11, 1918, was quickly conveyed worldwide (Credit: Archives New Zealand / CC-BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

he "Great War" as it is often called officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, the fighting ceased seven months earlier on November 11, 1918, at precisely 11:00 am, when an armistice between the Allied Nations and Germany was declared. As a result, November 11th became the date of choice for the celebration.

Armistice Day, as it was then called, was declared a federal holiday in 1938. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to include the soldiers that fought in World War II (1939—1945) and the Korean War (1950—1953).

For the next thirty or so years, Veterans Day continued to be celebrated on November 11. However, that changed in 1968 with the Uniform Holiday Bill. Enacted by US officials to enable Americans to enjoy a three-day weekend, it altered the dates of four federal holidays — Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day — to Mondays. Under this bill, Veterans Day was moved to the fourth Monday of October. However, given the date's significance, many states were unhappy with the change and continued commemorating the holiday on November 11.

On September 20, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford ended the confusion with a new bill reverting the celebration to its previous date. The law went into effect in 1978, and since then, Veterans Day has always been observed on November 11, regardless of the day it falls on.

Members of Coast Guard Sector New York march down 5th Ave. during the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan Nov. 11, 2009 (Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Annie Elis,/Public domain,/ Wikimedia Commons)

Most Americans celebrate the holiday by participating in their city or town's Veteran Day Parade. While COVID-19 restrictions have caused many events to be canceled this year, there are other ways to show your appreciation to the soldiers. You can deliver food and supplies to the closest veteran center or perhaps even request a video call with a soldier and talk to him/her about their experience.

The US is not the only country that honors its soldiers on November 11. In the United Kingdom, Remembrance Day pays tribute to soldiers who have died in any war. While the main celebration is on the second Sunday in November, 2 minutes of silence is also observed on November 11. Canada's Remembrance Day, or Poppy Day, and France and New Zealand's Armistice Day, all observed on November 11, also honor those who died in armed conflicts, particularly in and since World War I.

Thank You For Your Service, Veterans!