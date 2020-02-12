Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Ekes Out A Narrow Victory in New Hampshire

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary elections on February 11, 2020 ((Credit: Matt Johnson/ CC-BY-2.0/Commons/wikipedia.org)

As is the case during every election year, the race for the US Presidency kicked off on February 3, 2020, with the Iowa caucuses. However, after a malfunction in an app used to count and report the votes put the results in doubt, all attention turned to the year's second noteworthy poll — the New Hampshire primary, which took place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

As expected, President Donald Trump, who is seeking his second term in office, overwhelmingly won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, with 85.5 percent of the 143,579 votes cast. However, the race between the Democratic presidential nominee hopefuls was a little tighter. While 78-year-old Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory with 75,439 (25.7 percent) votes, second place winner, 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, was not far behind with 71,763 (24.4 percent) votes. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, whose national polling has been hovering in the low single digits since she entered the race in February 2019, came in a surprising third with 58,166 (19.8 percent) votes.

Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg was neck-to-neck with Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire Primary (Credit: Gage Skidmore/CC-By-SA 2.0/Flickr)

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaigns began on promising notes seemed to have lost momentum. They placed a distant fifth and sixth with 27,181 (9.2 percent) and 24,800 (8.4 percent) votes, respectively.

Winning the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary does not bring the candidate any closer to being his/her party's official nominee for the US Presidency. That decision is made by the delegates who represent the residents of each state at the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, which will take place in July 2020. Nevertheless, a win or loss in these states has been known to make or break the aspirations of a presidential hopeful. Experts believe that this is partly because the Iowa and New Hampshire polls are the first real indication of a candidate's popularity. Those who fail to do well in these initial elections, often lose the support of their campaign financiers.

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar garnered almost 20 percent of the New Hampshire votes (Credit: Gage Skidmore/CC-By-SA 2.0/ Flickr)

The extra press and media time dedicated to the winners affords them lots of opportunities to sway the opinion of the undecided voters in other states and receive additional campaign funding. However, the most significant impact of the Iowa caucus according to Lara Brown, the author of 'Jockeying for the American Presidency: The Political Opportunism of Aspirants,' is that it reduces the number of candidates. That's because those that do poorly in Iowa and New Hampshire usually throw in the towel and convince their followers to align themselves with other candidates.

This certainly was the case on Tuesday. Shortly after the polls closed Democratic candidate Andrew Yang ended his two-year presidential campaign. In a tweet to his fans, the 45-year-old said, “I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here." 55-year-old Colorado senator Michael Bennet also dropped out of the race, with a promise to return again in the future. “I love our country. I love the idea of democracy. And I want to pass it on to the next generation,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel nothing but joy tonight as we conclude this campaign and this chapter. Tonight wasn’t our night. But New Hampshire, you may see me once again.”

Credit: U.S. Department of State

So how good are the New Hampshire voters at So how good are Iowans at at narrowing down the final representatives from each party? According to WalletHub analysis released on February 6, 2020, pretty good. It indicates that 60 percent of Democrats who won the New Hampshire primary since 1976 went on to win his or her party nomination. The number was even higher for Republicans, with 80 percent of the state's winners becoming the nominee.

While the final nominee will not be selected until xx, the upcoming Nevada caucus (February 22), and South Carolina primary (February 29) will provide Americans a good indication of who may emerge at the top. It will also help whittle down the nine Democratic candidates still campaigning for the presidency.

