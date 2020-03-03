India's Holi Festival Welcomes Spring With Vibrant Colors

India's popular spring festival Holi, will be celebrated on March 10, 2020 (Credit: Skrrrrrtq / CC BY-SA /Creativecommons.org)

Though India is home to numerous fun festivals, few are as revered or as widely celebrated as Holi, the festival of colors. Commemorated annually on the last full moon day of the Hindu calendar month Phalguna, this year the joyous holiday will be celebrated on March 10, 2020.

While Holi, which celebrates the beginning of spring, has many traditions associated with it, the most popular one is to cover family, friends and even strangers, in rainbow-hued powder. Some revelers take to the streets early in the morning, chanting "Holi hai (It's Holi), and covering anyone they encounter with colored powder. Others spend the day drenching unsuspecting passersby, using water-filled balloons and even large buckets of water, from the safety of their balconies or rooftops. The fun lasts till noon, after which the crowds head home, or to nearby rivers and oceans, for a quick rinse before settling down for a delicious feast and a well-deserved siesta!

On Lathmar Holi, the women of Barsana stage a mock battle with the men from Nandagaon (Credit: Narender9 /CC BY SA 3.0/ Creativecommons.org)

The myth behind the centuries-old celebration differs across India. The most popular folklore tells the story of Hiranyakashipu, the king of demons, who was unhappy with his young son Prahlada's devotion to Lord Vishnu, the protector of humanity. After all efforts to persuade the young boy to worship him instead of Lord Vishnu, Hiranyakashipu turned to his sister Holika for assistance. The demon goddess, who had been bestowed with a magical shawl that protected her from fire, invited Prahlada to join her on a pyre to try to burn him to death.

To everyone's astonishment, Holika's protective covering flew from her shoulders onto Prahlada's, resulting in the demon perishing in the flames. Soon after, Lord Vishnu, the god who Prahlada had chosen to worship instead of his father, appeared in the form of a half-man and half-lion and killed King Hiranyakashipu. The locals celebrated the victory of good over evil with colorful powder, and a fun tradition was born. To this day, many worshippers cleanse the air of evil spirits by igniting a bonfire the night before Holi.

A special feast awaits Holi revelers every year Credit: Ms Sarah Welch / CC BY-SA 4.0/ Creativecommons.org)

In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Holi commemorates the love between the mischievous Hindu deity Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. While most residents stage the festivities for just one day, residents of the historical town of Nandagaon in Mathura district, where Krishna was born, the holiday for an entire month, with fun events scheduled each day. The highlight is the Lathmar, or stick, Holi, which takes place a few days before the main event. The tradition is attributed to a visit Lord Krishna made to the neighboring village of Barsana, where Radha lived, on this day. According to the legend, while there, the Hindu god teased Radha and her friends, who decided to chase him away with sticks.

Legend has it that Krishna visited Radha, who lived in the neighboring village of Barsana on this day and teased her and her friends, who chased him away with sticks. To reenact the day, men from Nandgaon arrive at Barsana every year on this day and stage a mock battle with the women to stop them from placing a flag atop Radha's temple. The females The women' attack' the men with bamboo sticks, while the men fight back with the only weapon at their disposal — colored powder! The unfortunate Nandgaon residents who get captured are forced to don female clothes and dance for their captors. Regardless of who wins, the following day, the women of Barsana return the favor by heading to Nandgaon, this time armed with just colored powder to celebrate Holi. Regardless of the belief, Holi is a day of love where people of all ages come together forgetting all worries and past feuds.

Happy Holi!

