Rare Homo Naledi Juvenile Fossils Provide Clues Into How Early Humans Aged

The Homo naledi inhabited Earth at about the same time as Homo Sapiens, the early ancestors of modern humans (Credit: John Hawks/University of the Witwatersrand)

Over the years, paleontologists have been able to uncover many mysteries about human ancestors from the skeletal remains unearthed. However, not much is known about their development and growth because most hominin fossils represent adult individuals, and remains of developmentally young hominins are rare. Now, a perfectly-preserved partial skeleton of a Homo Naledi juvenile, who lived on Earth between 335,000 and 226,000 years ago, ​ is providing insights into how our ancient relatives may have aged.

The rare remains of the young individual, dubbed DH7 ( (Dinaledi Hominin 7), were among a treasure trove of bones found in South Africa's Dinaledi Chamber of the Rising Star Cave System in 2013 and 2014 by Debra Bolter and her colleagues at the University of the Witwatersrand. Prior to leaving the area, the scientists carefully documented the over 1,800 fossils to enable them to accurately reconstruct each person's skeleton once they returned home.

Artist's illustraion of Dinaledi Chamber in South Africawhere remains of 15 H. Naledi individuals, including a juvenile, were discovered (Paul H. G. M. Dirks et al / CC -BY-SA 4.0/Creative commons.org)

Over the years, Bolter and her team have determined that the remains, which include 1,550 bones and teeth, belonged to at least 15 H. naledi individuals. While all were interesting, DH7's perfectly-preserved collection of arm and leg bones and partial jaw, were particularly so, because they revealed a blend of maturity patterns observed in modern humans and earlier hominins.

A detailed study of the remains, published in the journal PLOS ONE on April 1, 2020, revealed that while the young H. naledi had curved hand bones like our older, faster-developing ancestors, its feet and ankles looked very similar to those of slower-growing modern humans.

The perfectly preserved partial juvenile H. naledit skeleton is the first of its kind (Credit: Debra Bolter et al/ University of the Witwatersrand)

A smaller brain would typically indicate that DH7 matured as fast as early fast as earlier hominins, such as H. erectus or A. sediba, and was therefore mean it was between 8 and 11 years old at the time of its demise. However, its human-like features and complex brain could have meant that DH7 matured more slowly like modern humans and Neanderthals, which would mean he died when he was between 11 and 15 years old. "You're beginning to see that maybe H. naledi is breaking all the rules," says study co-leader Lee Berger

The juvenile H. naledi's exact age can be determine from its teeth (Credit: Debra Bolter et al/ University of the Witwatersrand)

The researchers do have a way of knowing DH7's age accurately by counting the faint lines left behind by the accreting enamel on his developing teeth. However, to do so, they would have to cut into and destroy a few of the precious fossils or subject them to powerful x-rays. The latter could kill any preserved proteins that may unveil more secrets about H. naledi's connection to other hominins, including modern-day humans.

"We just have to be careful that what we do to get one piece doesn't destroy an attempt to get any other kind of data," Bolter says.

The paleontologists plan to continue their examination of the rare are juvenile H, naledi's partial skeleton to determine how it grew and where it fits into the evolution of human growth and development.

Resources: nationalgeographic.com, sciencedaily.com