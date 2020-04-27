Ancient Fish Fossil Reveals Transitional Link From Fins To Hands

All tetrapods are believed to have evolved from crocodile-like Elpistostege watsoni fish that inhabited Earth during the Devonian period (Credit: Katrina Kenny/CC-BY-SA 2.0/The Conversation)

Researchers have long believed that all four-limbed animals or tetrapods — including amphibians, reptiles, and mammals — evolved from an ancient group of fish known as Elpistostege watsoni that lived between 416 million to 358 million years ago, during the Devonian Period.

Over the years, partial remains of the creatures, which possessed characteristics of both lobe-finned fishes and tetrapods, has shed light on some of the anatomical changes, such as breathing, hearing, and feeding. However, the lack of a complete pectoral fin fossil had made it impossible to determine the evolution of one of the most important features for the transition — hands!

The perfectly-preserved fossil was found in Quebec in 2010 (Credit: Cloutier et.al)

Now, thanks to the pristinely-preserved remains of a 5-foot (1.57 meter) long E. watsoni specimen, scientists finally have some evidence. The 'missing link' was discovered in the Miguasha National Park in Quebec, Canada, a treasure trove of animal fossils from the Devonian Period in 2010. However, it was only recently that an international team of paleontologists from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and Canada's Universite du Quebec studied the remains in detail.

The examination revealed that the crocodile-like creature, which lived in the shallow waters of an ancient estuary, had a flat head, long snout, and small round eyes. But it was the well-preserved pectoral fins that fascinated the scientists. Revealing the presence of all four limbs, including a humerus (arm), radius and ulna (forearm), rows of the carpus (wrist), and phalanges organized in digits (fingers), it provides the first evidence of finger-like bones that eventually evolved into hands.

The pectoral fin of Elpistostege shows the short rows of aligned digits in the fin - an intermediate stage between fishes and land animals such as the early tetrapod Tulerpeton (Credit: Cloutier et.al)

Study co-author Professor John Long, a paleontologist at Flinders University in Adelaide, said, "It [the fossil] revealed extraordinary new information about the evolution of the vertebrate hand. This is the first time we have unequivocally discovered fingers locked in a fin with fin-rays in any known fish."

More importantly, the discovery, published in the journal Nature on March 18, 2020, pushes back the origin date of fingers in vertebrates to the fish level-rather than at the later land dwellers. Long says, "We believe this is the first evidence of digit bones found in a fish fin with fin-rays (the bony rays that support the fin). This suggests the fingers of vertebrates, including human hands, first evolved as rows of digit bones in the fins of Elpistostege fishes."

Elpistostege, from the Late Devonian period of Canada, is now considered the closest fish to tetrapods (four-limbed land animals), which includes humans (Credit: Brian Choo/CC-BY-SA 2.0/The Conversation)

Richard Cloutier, of Quebec University, said the origin of digits happened at the same time as the fish was starting to support its own weight in shallow water or on land. The researcher says, "The increased number of small bones in the fin allows more planes of flexibility to spread out its weight through the fin. The other features the study revealed concerning the structure of the upper arm bone or humerus, which also shows features that are shared with early amphibians." The scientist asserts the E. wastoni may not necessarily be our ancestor. However, he believes, "it is closest we can get to a true 'transitional fossil' an intermediate between fishes and tetrapods."

Resources: theconversation.com, dailymail.co.uk