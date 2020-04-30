Cabrios's Plastic-Eating Enzymes May Help Alleviate The World's Pollution Problem

Only a portion of the over 359 million tons of plastic is produced annually gets recycled (Credit: Hans/CCO/Pixabay)

The negative health impacts of plastic on both wildlife and humans have been well-documented. However, the versatile material, which is used for everything from grocery bags to drink bottles to food packaging, is hard to avoid. Experts estimate that of the 359 million tons of plastics produced annually worldwide, about 150–200 million tons end up in landfills or the environment. To make matters worse, the material derived from the small percentage of plastic that is recycled is of lower quality and can only be used a few times for items like clothing or carpets before it has to be discarded.

Now, French start-up Carbios wants to help alleviate the world's plastic pollution problem with a mutant bacterial enzyme that digests PET — the most abundant polyester plastic used to produce packaging, textile fibers, and plastic bottles — and turns it into chemical building blocks. The resulting material can be used to create anything and, more importantly, recycled forever.

Carbios has developed an enzyme that breaks down plastic into its original chemical building blocks (Credit: Carbios)

Mechanical recycling, which entails washing, shredding, and melting the polymer, "is limited," explains Carbios CEO Martin Stephan. "To make a transparent bottle with that technology, you need a transparent bottle as a feedstock. And you cannot do that infinitely. After six or seven cycles of recycling, the plastic might only be good enough to use for something like the plastic on the backing of a carpet, and eventually, it will have to be thrown away entirely. So it's not a solution for the end of life of plastics, whereas our solution is an infinite recycling solution."

The company's quest for the optimal plastic-eating bacteria began about a decade ago, with 100,000 promising candidates. The list was soon whittled down to one — a leaf compost bug, which was first discovered in 2012. "It had been completely forgotten, but it turned out to be the best," said Prof Alain Marty at the Université de Toulouse, the chief science officer at Carbios.

The recycled material produced by Carbios is of high quality and can be reused forever (Credit: Carbios)

Once the perfect candidate had been identified, Carbios scientists introduced mutations to improve its plastic digesting prowess and keep it stable at 65 degrees Celsius — the ideal temperature for fast degradation. The new and improved enzyme was able to downgrade 90 percent of a metric ton of shredded plastic in less than 10 hours.

The company has since been perfecting its technique. The plastic waste is first placed in a reactor with water and the enzyme and heated for 16 hours at 65 degrees Celsius. The resulting mix is then filtered and purified. This allows for the recovery of the building blocks that make up PET plastics — PTA (Purified Acid) and MEG (Mono Ethylene Glycol) — and also extracts any additives and colors that may be present. Carbios, which recently unveiled its first batch of food-grade plastic bottles made from the recycled materials believes that their recycling technique could eliminate the need for petroleum byproducts to make new pl

Carbios manufactured new food-grade plastic bottles created using recycled material (Credit: Carbios)

"These are then repolymerized into virgin PET and transformed into a bottle, without the need of having to use new monomers made from fossil resources," says Benjamin Audebert, the company's head of investor relations.

Though the product is currently at the pilot scale at Carbios, plans to have a bigger plant near Lyon, France, by the end of 2020 or early 2021 to gather more data. Once the testing is complete, the company plans to launch commercially. It has already signed up several large companies, including L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, to help the company with the process. "We are the first company to bring this technology on the market," said Stephan. "Our goal is to be up and running by 2024, 2025, at large industrial scale."

However, the CEO believes that using bio recycling to reduce plastic waste is just one part of solving the issue. He believes that we should also do a better job of collecting waste so that it does not end up in the environment or landfill. So the next time you are unable to reuse, take the extra effort to recycle.