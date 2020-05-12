Astronomers Discover Black Hole Hiding In Plain Sight In Earth's "Backyard"

An artist's illustration of the HR 6819 system. The group comprises two stars (both in blue) orbiting around a black hole (in red) (Credit: ESO/L. Calçada)



Given that each light-year — defined as the distance light travels in one Earth year — is about 6 trillion miles (9 trillion km), a black hole that lies 1,000 light-years away may not seem very close. However, to astronomers who are accustomed to cosmic distance scales, the recently-discovered HR 6819, which lies in the constellation Telescopium, is an extremely close neighbor.

"On the scale of the Milky Way, it's in our backyard," said Thomas Rivinius, an astronomer at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile who led the research. "Almost on our doorstep." The scientist says it is so close that the black hole's two orbiting stars can be observed with the naked eye in the Southern Hemisphere skies on a clear night.

A wide-field image of the region of the sky, in the constellation Telescopium where the HR 6819 is located (Credit: ESO/Digitized Sky Survey / Davide De Martin / CC BY by/4.0/Creative Commons)

A black hole forms when a massive dying star collapses under its own gravity and shrinks until all its mass is contained in an infinitely dense point called a singularity. Since black holes do not allow light to escape, they remain invisible unless their strong gravitational nearby stars. "Sometimes they [black holes] become the brightest objects in the sky," says Erin Kara, an astrophysicist at MIT who studies black holes and was not involved in the latest discovery.

However, since HR 681's two stars, which lie in the constellation are too far to be pulled in by its gravity, the black hole has managed to remain undetected until now. In fact, the ESO astronomers had no idea of its existence when they started observing the HR 6819 system a few years ago as part of their research on stars that orbit in pairs. However, when they analyzed the data, they noticed that the inner star was orbiting at a much faster different pace than the outer star.

They reasoned that this was caused by the presence of a third, unseen object located at the center of the star system. A thorough analysis of the inner star's motion and orbit pattern led the team to conclude that the unseen body was a black hole – the remnant of a third star that was once a part of the HR 6819-star system. The team's calculations suggest that the black hole has a mass roughly four times that of the Sun. "An object of that mass, you can't hide it," Rivinius said. Unless, of course, it is hidden!

The discovery, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on May 6, 2020, is giving astronomers hope that there are many more black holes close-by that are just waiting to be discovered. "It's important to emphasize that it's the closest we've found yet," says Sera Markoff, an astrophysicist at the University of Amsterdam who was not involved with the latest research. "There might be closer ones.

Resources: TheAtlantic.com, Vox.com, Gizmondo.com