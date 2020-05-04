Rare Footage Captures Dolphins Swimming Through Bioluminescent Plankton

The abundance of dinoflagellates is causing Southern California waters to light up at night since April 28, 2020 (Credit: Nick Sadrpour/Caseagrant.ucsd.edu)

"Glow in the dark" dolphins may seem something straight out of a science fiction movie. However, that is precisely what Captain Ryan Lawler of the Newport Coastal Adventures and professional videographer Patrick Coyne witnessed on April 22, 2020, when they set out to explore the spectacular neon blue tides that have been lighting up the waters off Southern California's coast since early April.

The duo scanned the ocean for hours and were returning to shore when they spotted the "electric" dolphins swimming through the bloom of bioluminescent plankton. The videographer, who had seen the phenomenon only once before in a Netflix show, says capturing the footage proved to be a lot harder than he had anticipated. "For starters, the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away, so while on the water, it's impossible to just find it." Coyne says. "[Also], conditions have to be absolutely perfect for the bioluminescence to show and for animals to swim through it so we can film it."

Though witnessing glowing marine life is rare, the electrifying blue ocean streaks are a fairly common sight in the Southern California waters between February and September. The phenomenon can be attributed to the presence of millions of phytoplankton that tend to gather and reproduce in large quantities in the warm coastal waters off California during this time.

The single-celled animals illuminate when provoked by sudden movements such as large waves or predators. The short bursts of neon blue luminescence, caused by the release of a chemical known as luciferase, are a defense mechanism to scare predators away. Experts belived they also act as a "burglar alarm" to attract the attention of a secondary predator that could potentially eat the primary predator. The luminescence, which can be best observed a couple hours after sunset on a sunny day, ceases once the chemical has been oxidized, causing the microorganisms to go dark until they have a chance to recharge in the sunlight the following day.

The large number of dinoflagellates emit a reddish-color, a phenomenon known as "red tides." (Credit: Kai Schumann/caseagrant.ucsd.edu)

The abundance of the tiny microorganisms also cause the ocean waters to appear a murky red during the day. Popularly referred to as "red tides, it is caused by reddish-hue emitted by cell pigments that help capture sunlight needed for cell nourishment, growth, and reproduction,

Though a majority California's red tides are caused by species that do not produce deadly toxins, some algal blooms can be dangerous for marine animals, especially when they linger for too long. In 2018, an almost year-long red tide caused by the excessive growth of microalgae Karenia Brevis, caused mounds of dead fish to wash up on Florida's beaches all the way from Tampa to Naples. The marine dinoflagellate commonly found in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. which also killed over 266 sea turtles, 68 manatees, 11 dolphins, and a young whale shark, are deadly because they release a toxic chemical called brevetoxin, which attacks the nervous systems of animals with often fatal results.

Resources: ​​scripps.ucsd.edu, caseagrant.ucsd.edu, www.sciencealert.com