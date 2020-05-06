Americans Plan To Go The Extra Mile To Appreciate Moms On Mother's Day

Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 10, 2020 (Credit: www.niagara.afrc.af.mil)

The COVID-19 pandemic shelter-in-home mandates and the need for social distance has changed our lives in unprecedented ways and put a damper on everything — from graduations to proms, to milestone birthdays and even summer vacations. However, it has also helped raise awareness of the importance of family. Hence, it is not surprising that many Americans plan to go the extra mile to demonstrate their love and appreciation for the real-life superhero in their lives on Mother's Day, which will be celebrated on May 10, 2020.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics yearly Mother's Day survey of 8,294 adults indicates that, on average, consumers will spend $205 — about $8 more than 2019 — for a total of $26.8 billion on Mother's Day gifts this year.

"Families are in an unusual position this year," Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. "Some consumers are looking to make up for the fact they can't take mom out by sending her something a little extra special this year."

Consumers plan to spend almost $27 billion on Mother's Day gifts in 2020 (Credit: National Retail Federation)

While the funds will be used for a large variety of things, including gift cards and special meals, electronic devices like Alexa, Google Home, or Facebook Portal, which make it easier to connect with mom, are high on the list. Also popular are books, gardening tools, and housewares, that moms can enjoy during the shelter-in-place orders.

Those that cannot afford to or wish to buy expensive gifts are planning creative activities to make their mom feel appreciated. These include treating her to a "spa day at home" with her favorite nail polish, allowing her to enjoy a sleep in and enjoy breakfast in bed or doing a puzzle, or playing a board game. Those unable to celebrate with their moms in person are planning virtual parties or picnics.

Due to COVID-19, many Americans will celebrate Mother's Day with virtual parties (Credit NRF)

Honoring mom with small, thoughtful gestures was what Philadelphia teacher Ann Jarvis, had in mind when she came up with the idea in 1905. The activist ran a nationwide writing campaign to newspapers and lawmakers about the importance of dedicating a special day to honor mothers, for nine years before convincing President Woodrow Wilson to declare the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

Though Jarvis succeeded in her mission, her vision of the celebration, which involved wearing a white carnation and visiting one's mother or attending a church service, never fully materialized. As soon as the official holiday was declared, retailers seized the opportunity to convince consumers that buying a gift was a better way to appreciate their mothers. The disillusioned Jarvis spent years fighting the trend and even filed lawsuits against the "profiteers" to no avail. By the time she died in 1948, Jarvis had disowned the holiday she had fought so hard to create.

Anna Jarvis (Right) campaigned for Mother's Day to honor her mother Ann Reeves (Left)

Though making mom feel special on May 10 is important, even more so is giving her the appreciation she deserves all year round. So be sure to make every day Mother's Day by spending quality time with your mom and helping out with daily chores, especially during these trying times when we are all cooped up at home.

Happy Mother's Day!