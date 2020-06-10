Eastern US States Brace For An Onslaught Of Millions Of Noisy 17-Year Cicadas

17-year Cicadas are emerging in large numbers from underground in Eastern USA (Credit: Futureman1199 /CC BY-SA -3.0 Creativecommons.org)

As if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been exciting enough, 2020 has another "trick" in store for the residents of Southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and West Virginia. This one will come in the form of millions and millions of noisy cicadas who are gradually emerging from the ground for the final few weeks of their lives to mate and breed. Dubbed Brood IX, the alien-like insects are expected to peak in mid-June with as many as 1.5 million specimens emerging per acre. The visit, however, will be short-lived, and most will die by July.

Cicadas spend most of their lives underground in nymph stage and only emerge above ground for a few weeks to mate and breed (Credit: cicadamania.com)



Cicadas are nature's longest living insects. They spend most of their lives underground, in an immature "nymph" state sucking sap from tree roots. They emerge every 13 or 17 years as black, shrimp-sized bugs, with red beady eyes and transparent wings with orange veins. The periodical cicadas, which come above the ground only to reproduce and die soon after, are different from the annual cicadas that often show up like uninvited guests at summer barbecues.

While researchers do not know for sure why the insects emerge only after 13 or 17 years, they have a theory. They speculate that if the amorphous insects came out after an even number of years, say 16, predators with two, four, and eight-years lifespans would "specialize" in consuming them. Since 13 and 17 are both prime numbers, any predator wishing to depend on the insects would have to match that same life cycle. As to how they know that 13 or 17-years have passed and the time to emerge has come? That's a well-kept secret known only to the bugs!

The alien-like insects can be annoying due to their loud mating calls (Credit: James St. John / CC BY-SA 2.0/ creativecommons.org)

Even though they are not dangerous, the emergence of millions at the same time can be a little daunting and even a nuisance since they seem to appear everywhere. Additionally, the male cicadas that sing at 120 decibels —about the range of human pain threshold — to attract the females can be loud and annoying,

"It's like a loud, loud humming noise, like millions of grasshoppers all at once," Virginia farmer Debbie Noonkester told As It Happens host Carol Off. "Then they've got this weird shriek every once in a while ... and it's a just really, really strange sound."

Noise aside, Noonkester has another reason for disliking the insects. They cause significant damage to her young blueberries, blackberries, peaches, and apple trees That's because, within days after their emergence, female cicadas begin to cut slits into pencil-width branches or vines to lay their eggs. Since this sometimes results in cutting of food supply to the branch tree, it can damage or even kill young fruit or nursery trees. "If you take a knife and you cut the peeling off, let's say a grape, OK? And you know how the grape skin would kind of peel back a little bit?" Noonkester said. "Well, imagine that all over ... the bark of the tree."

The eggs hatch by the end of the summer and the immature cicadas drop down to burrow into the soil where they spend the next 17 years feeding on the plants' roots.

The cicadas lay their eggs inside slits created on thin twigs, which often kills young plants (Credit: lorax/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ creativecommons.org)

The eggs hatch by the end of the summer and the immature cicadas drop down to burrow into the soil where they spend the next 17 years feeding on the plants' roots. Their work completed, the parents die and end up as a once-in-a-lifetime treat for cats, dogs, birds, squirrels, rats, and even some discerning humans. In case you are curious, the high protein bugs taste like "cold canned asparagus."

Though farmers may not be fans, Virginia Tech entomologist Doug Pfeiffer recommends appreciating the insects' noisy, but brief visit. The expert says, "This insect is really fascinating, and if you don't have fruit trees or grapevines to protect, you can enjoy this phenomenon while it lasts."

Resources: nbcnews.com, www.pubs.ext.vt.edu, npr.org,sciencenetlinks.com