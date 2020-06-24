Barcelona Opera House Reopens To A Sold-Out Audience of Potted Plants!

The UceLi Quartet performed to an audience of potted plants on June 22, 2020 (Credit: liceubarcelona.ca)

Spain's three-month-long lockdown order imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was finally lifted on June 22, 2020. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain — one of Europe's oldest and most famous opera houses— staged its first live performance since mid-March. While every seat was occupied there was not a human to be found. Instead, the sold-out audience comprised 2,299 potted plants carefully selected from local nurseries.

To ensure human fans were not left out, the performance which featured the UceLi Quartet, the was live-streamed. The opera house stated it was a prelude to its upcoming 2020-2021 season, which will be open to In a nod to its leafy audience, the string quartet played a moving performance of Giacomo Puccini's "Crisantem" or Chrysanthemums. Inspired by the beautiful yellow flowers, it is among a handful of instrumental works, and one of only four compositions for string quartet, penned by the famous Italian opera composer. Written in a single night, the musical arrangement pays tribute to King Amadeo of Spain — a close friend of Puccini's — who died in 1890.

The plants were donated to 2, 292 healthcare frontline workers (Credit liceubarcelona.ca)

The musician's efforts were not in vain. While the audience was unable to give the mesmerizing eight-minute-long performance, a standing ovation, they did break out with a resounding "applause" — the sound of leaves and branches blowing — which could be heard across the opera house.

The concert was the brainchild of Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia who said he was inspired by nature during the pandemic lockdown. "I heard many more birds singing. And the plants in my garden and outside growing faster. And, without a doubt, I thought that maybe I could now relate in a much intimate way with people and nature." he said prior to the performance.

Following the event, the "guests" carefully selected from local nurseries were gifted to 2, 292 healthcare frontline workers at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona. The organizers wrote they wanted to highlight the work of the brave men and women for their served "on the toughest front in a battle unprecedented for our generations."

