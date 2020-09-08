Rare 1794 Silver Dollar Expected To Auction For More Than $10 Million!

The "flowing hair" silver dollar was last sold for over $10 million (Credit: United States Mint, Smithsonian Institution / Public domain)

A perfectly-preserved silver dollar, which set a new world record for coin sales when it auctioned for $10,016,875 in 2013, is back on the market, and experts believe it might fetch even more this time! The rare "flowing hair" coin, which features a portrait of Lady Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other, will be sold to the highest bidder by Legend Auctions on October 8, 2020, at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

"This is a dream coin -- a priceless artifact that I have been proud to own, and I'm very sorry to see it go." Bruce Morelan told CNN.

The iconic silver dollar's history can be traced back to the Coinage Act of 1792, which established the US Mint, under the Department of Treasury, to produce coins for the newly independent nation. After spending a few years assembling the equipment and preparing the currency dies, the Mint, located in the nation's then capital Philadelphia, PA, was ready to start striking coins.

The US Congress chose Philadelphia, which was then the nation's capital, as the site of the first Mint (Unknown author / Public domain/ wilkidpedia.org)

The inaugural batch of 1,785 "flowing hair" silver dollars, which were all struck in a single day in October 1794, was not meant for general distribution. Instead, the US Mint director David Rittenhouse gifted the sparkling coins to high-ranking officials to keep as souvenirs.

"They were distributed to congressmen, visiting VIPs from other nations, and other important American citizens at the time," Douglas Mudd, the curator, and director of the American Numismatic Association's Money Museum, told CNN. "It was basically more of a PR marketing event. This was the first dollar, and they wanted to make as much of a splash as they could."

With only about 300 surviving specimens of the first batch of flowing hair silver dollars — only 100 of which remain in circulation — the rare coins are extremely coveted by collectors. However, the one owned by Bruce Morelan, believed to have been gifted to the then-Secretary of State Edmund Jennings, is even more so given its unique characteristics. "The details of this coin show that the dies that were used to strike it were in such pristine condition, that this could possibly be the first coin struck from these dies -- first silver coin struck from these dies," Mudd said.

The 1794 silver dollars feature Lady Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other( Credit: United States Mint, Smithsonian Institution / Public domain)

The 200-year-old coin is also in pristine condition, which further enhances its value. Professional coin graders, who assess the quality of rare coins on.a 70-point scale have given the Morlean's "flowing hair" silver dollar an impressive 66 - as close to perfection as possible.

, who is also putting an assortment of rare coins worth more than $20 million up for auction, says, "It's time to move on to other challenges, and I hope that the new owner of the coin treasures it just as much as I have."

Resources: Smitsonianmag.com, CNN.com