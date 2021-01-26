The Solar System's Largest-Known Canyon Is Stunning

By

495 Words 4-Minute Listen
The Valles Marineris canyon on Mars is 10-times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times as deep (Credit: ESA.Int)

Mars is famous for its orangish-red hue caused by the iron oxide in its soil. However, the Red Planet's surface, which has been drastically altered by volcanoes, impact craters, crustal movement, and atmospheric conditions such as dust storms, is also home to a wide range of fascinating topographical features. High among the list is Valles Marineris — the solar system's longest and deepest-known canyon.

The gargantuan gorge, which comprises a network of interconnected troughs, extends over 3,000 miles (4,800 km) long — the distance between California and New York. It measures 200 miles (320 km) at its widest and 4.3 miles (7 km) at its deepest. In comparison, the Earth's Grand Canyon spans a "mere" 277 miles long, 18 miles wide, and about a mile deep!

This stunning HiRISE image of an east-facing slope of Valles Marineris's Tithonium Chasm was released on December 26, 2020 (Credit: NASA/JPL/UArizona)

The canyon's existence was first revealed by NASA's Mariner Spacecraft in 1972. Since then, the HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter — launched to study the Red Planet's geology and climate in 2005 — has captured several close-up images of Valles Marineris. However, despite the detailed breathtaking photos — like the one above unveiled on December 26, 2020 — scientists are still unsure how the gigantic chasm formed on the Martian surface.

While the mighty Colorado River carved up the earth's Grand Canyon, the Red Planet was too hot and arid to have a river powerful enough to slash such an enormous abyss on its surface. Therefore, European Space Agency (ESA) scientists believe that Valles Marineris may be the result of volcano eruptions from the Tharsis region — a vast volcanic plateau in the western hemisphere of Mars.

"As the Tharsis bulge swelled with magma during the planet's first billion years, the surrounding crust was stretched, ripping apart and eventually collapsing into the gigantic troughs of Valles Marineris," the agency wrote on its website.

The experts suspect that landslides and ancient rivers may also have played a role in sculpting the canyon into the planet's rusty red surface.

The Olympus Mons on Mars Is the tallest known volcano and mountain in the Solar System (Credit: Image by NASA, modifications by Seddon/ Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Valles Marineris is not the Red Planet's only interesting topographical feature. Mars is also home to the solar system's largest volcano — Olympus Mons. Standing an impressive 13.6 miles (21 km )tall, it is about 2.5 times the height of Mt. Everest and has a diameter of 624 km (374 mi) — approximately the same size as the state of Arizona. Although most of the volcano formed over billions of years, some areas are just a few million years old, leading scientists to suspect Olympus Mons is active with the potential to erupt.

Curiosity's view of Phobos passing in front of Delmos – in real-time (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems/Texas A&M Univ., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Also intriguing are the Red Planet's two small moons — Phobos and Deimos. Named after the horses that pulled Greek war god Ares's chariot, the satellites are believed to be captured asteroids. They are potato-shaped because they have too little mass for gravity to make them spherical. Scientists maintain that the innermost moon, Phobos, which is slowly moving toward the Red Planet, will most likely crash into the surface or break apart within the next 50 million years.

Resources: Livescience.com,uahirise.org, popsci.com

Cite Article

MLA8

Ahmed, Shariqua. “The Solar System's Largest-Known Canyon Is Stunning.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 26 Jan, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/1/26/the-solar-systems-largest-known-canyon-is-stunning. Accessed 27 Jan. 2021.

MLA7

Ahmed, Shariqua. “The Solar System's Largest-Known Canyon Is Stunning.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 26 Jan, 2021, Web. 27 Jan. 2021.

APA

Ahmed, S. (2021, January 26). The Solar System's Largest-Known Canyon Is Stunning. Retrieved 2021, January 27, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/26/the-solar-systems-largest-known-canyon-is-stunning

Chicago

Ahmed, Shariqua. “The Solar System's Largest-Known Canyon Is Stunning.” DOGOnews. January 26, 2021. Accessed January 27, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/1/26/the-solar-systems-largest-known-canyon-is-stunning.
12 Comments
  • red_riot
    red_riotTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:39 pm
    This looks pretty cool! I like that we keep discovering new things like this. Our lives keep evolving.😊
    • sydneyz_sings
      sydneyz_singsTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:16 pm
      Oh my gosh! Wow! It looks sooooooo cool!!!
      • nreadingrocks
        nreadingrocksTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:26 pm
        Incredible!
        • octopus1234
          octopus1234Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:12 pm
          I didn't even know that this canyon was there!
          • gold3nglare
            gold3nglareTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:10 pm
            It's breathtaking!
            • animal_crossing
              animal_crossingTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:10 pm
              Wow!
              • animal_crossing
                animal_crossingTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:10 pm
                The hill looks cool!
                • gold3nglare
                  gold3nglareTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:34 pm
                  It's a canyon.
                • animal_crossing
                  animal_crossingTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:10 pm
                  So intrested!
                  • octopus1234
                    octopus1234Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:09 pm
                    Cool! I didn't know that!
                    • coolcat12345
                      coolcat12345Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:07 pm
                      Wow so cool!
                      • gold3nglare
                        gold3nglareTuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:36 pm
                        It's marvelous

