Scientists May Have Discovered An Exoplanet That Orbits Three Stars!

An artist's impression of the warped disc of the triple star system GW Orionis

(Credit: ESO/L. Calçada, Exeter/Kraus et al.

Over the years, astronomers have found many planetary systems with two or even three stars. However, the planets within the systems typically orbited a single star. Now, researchers may have found a gaseous exoplanet that orbits its three suns simultaneously!

“Unlike our Solar System, which consists of a solitary star, it is believed that half of all-star systems consist of two or more stars that are gravitationally bound to each other,” said Dr. Jeremy Smallwood, lead author and a recent Ph.D. graduate in astronomy from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). “But no planet orbiting three stars — in a circumtriple orbit — has ever been discovered. Perhaps until now.”

A composite image from ALMA and the Very Large Telescope of the triple star system GW Orionis. (Image Credit: ESO/ Exeter/ Kraus et al., ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO).

The distant planet is part of the GW Orions. The young star system is located 1,300 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Orion. It is surrounded by three massive rings of dust and debris left over from its formation. At the center lie three stars — two of which (GW Ori A and B) orbit each other closely with a third, (GW Ori C) circles the pair from a distance.

In 2020, the UNLV researchers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)— the world’s largest radio telescope — noticed that GW Orions rings were not aligned. They also featured a massive gap in between. Even more intriguing, the innermost ring was warped at a weird angle to the others. They explored multiple possible scenarios and performed a comprehensive analysis of various models of GW Ori to explain the unusual gaps.

An ALMA image of GW Orionis, showing the ring (left) A SPHERE image of the system, with the shadow of the inner ring cast on the rest of the dis (right) (Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), ESO/Exeter/Kraus et al)

Their findings, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on September 17, 2021, indicate the presence of at least one massive, Jupiter-like gas planet. Furthermore, the researchers suggest that the yet-to-be-seen planet orbits all three stars simultaneously. Such a planet would not only have to form under highly arduous conditions but also withstand the extreme gravitational forces exerted by all three stars without falling apart. Smallwood and his team next hope to obtain evidence of their hypothesis with further observations from the ALMA telescope.

“It’s really exciting because it makes the theory of planet formation really robust,” Smallwood said. “It could mean that planet formation is much more active than we thought, which is pretty cool.”

However, those hoping to see three dramatic sunrises and sunsets on this maybe-planet will be disappointed. The researchers say the two stars at the center move closely in synch and most likely appear as one big star, while the third would be seen swooping around them.

Resources: Livescience.com, CNN.com, Sciencedaily.com