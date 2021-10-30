"America's Top Young Scientist" Wants To Use Music Therapy To Improve Mental Health

Sarah Park wants to use music therapy to battle mental illness (Credit: Discoveryeducation.com)

Sarah Park has known about the impact of music on the brain since a young age. The 13-year-old, who has been playing violin since the age of 4, says she noticed its positive effect on those around her, especially her grandmother, who suffered from mental health illness.

Now, the Jacksonville, Florida, middle-schooler hopes to use music therapy to help others with mental health issues. Her invention, Spark Care+, earned her the title of "America's Top Young Scientist" at the 3M Young Scientist Challenge on October 19, 2021.

"I was pretty shocked when they announced my name as the grand prize winner," Park said. "I was excited and thrilled with what's to come next with Spark Care+."

Spark Care+ requires participants to respond to a series of questions. Based on the Hamilton Anxiety and Depression Scale, they are designed to assess the person's mental state. The device's inbuilt sensors record vital mental health indicators, such as heart rate and blood pressure. Spark Care+'s AI (Artificial Intelligence) component analyzes the information and recommends the appropriate music to help lift the participant's spirits. It also monitors its impact on the listener.

Sarah Park hopes to make her invention accessible to all (Credit: The Park Family)

The ninth-grader hopes to turn her prototype into a wristband with inbuilt sensors, a heart-rate monitor, and Bluetooth. She also wants to build an app to make SparkCare+ accessible to everyone. "I hope to be able to distribute it around the world to people of all ages," Park says.

In addition to being an inventor, Park is also a musical prodigy who has won several violin competitions, including the Florida state championship. She also plays the piano and is a math champion. The 13-year-old aspires to be an innovator and researcher in the medical field using technology and robotics. Her advice to other young scientists? "Dream big, ask questions, and anything is possible."

The 2021 3M Young Science Challenge's top ten finalists (Credit: Discovery education.com)

Samarth Mahapatra, an eighth-grader from Marietta, Ga., took home the second prize for her algorithms to help the visually impaired cook. Snigtha Mohanraj, an eighth-grader from West Haven, Conn., came in third for his invention that extracts microplastics and oil from contaminated water.

Now in its 14th year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is an annual national competition that invites students in grades 5-8 to find a unique solution to an everyday problem. In addition to the prestigious title of "America's Young Scientist," the grand prize winner receives an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 cash prize, and a special destination trip. The second and third place winners each receive $1,000 in prize money and a special destination trip.

Resources: eschoolnews.com, jacksonville.com,prnewswire.com, youngscientistlab.co

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Levy, Karen. “"America's Top Young Scientist" Wants To Use Music Therapy To Improve Mental Health.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 10 Nov, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/10/30/americas-top-young-scientist-wants-to-use-music-therapy-to-improve-mental-health. Accessed 10 Nov. 2021.

MLA7

Levy, Karen. “"America's Top Young Scientist" Wants To Use Music Therapy To Improve Mental Health.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 10 Nov, 2021, Web. 10 Nov. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Levy, K. (2021, November 10). "America's Top Young Scientist" Wants To Use Music Therapy To Improve Mental Health. Retrieved 2021, November 10, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/10/30/americas-top-young-scientist-wants-to-use-music-therapy-to-improve-mental-health

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Levy, Karen. “"America's Top Young Scientist" Wants To Use Music Therapy To Improve Mental Health.” DOGOnews. November 10, 2021. Accessed November 10, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/10/30/americas-top-young-scientist-wants-to-use-music-therapy-to-improve-mental-health.
6 Comments
  • nezukolover
    nezukoloverabout 2 hours
    This was a really cool topic. I did not know that music can help with mental health. FACINATING!
    • nezukolover
      nezukoloverabout 2 hours
      Actually it is more like really impressive that a 13 year old kid found this out.
    • nezukolover
      nezukoloverabout 2 hours
      This is a really cool article because this was something that I did not think was possible. I find it very interesting because I actually did not know that Music helps with mental health. Fascinating!
      • cheeeeeeese
        cheeeeeeeseabout 2 hours
        A 13 year old is a "scientist"
        • dark_wolf_alpha
          dark_wolf_alphaabout 2 hours
          Congrats Sarah Parks!
          • eagle_fan11
            eagle_fan11about 2 hours
            Wow so cool!!!

