Thanksgiving Celebrations Around The World

Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving on November 25, 2021 (Credit" Express Design/CC0/Pixabay)

On November 25, 2021, most Americans will get together with families and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving. The secular holiday, observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November, centers around a delicious feast that typically includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Other fun traditions include participating in turkey trots and parades and seeking out "Black Friday" bargains. But not all countries observe the holiday on the same day or follow the same customs. Here are four variations of Thanksgiving celebrations from around the world.

Canada

Today, Thanksgiving is considered a quintessentially American holiday. However, North America's first official Thanksgiving celebration is believed to have taken place in Nunavut, Canada in 1578 — 43 years before the historic harvest feast in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It is credited to English navigator Martin Frobisher. who organized a ceremony and feast to give thanks for the safe arrival of his fleet to dry land.

The holiday's date was changed several times before finally being set to the second Monday of October in 1957. Thanksgiving in Canada is a relatively low-key affair with no big parades or retail sales. The holiday largely focuses on families and friends getting together for a meal, very similar to the one served in the US. While many parts of the country get the day off, it is an optional holiday in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador. As a result, the celebrations often take place the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Brazil

Brazilian Thanksgiving food is similar to what is served in the US (Credit: Br.usembassy.gov)

Legend has it that Joaquim Nabuco, Brazil's first ambassador to the US, enjoyed the American holiday so much that he convinced his government to establish a similar day of thanks. Día de Ação de Graças, which is also celebrated annually on the last Thursday of November, begins with a church service to give thanks for the fall harvest. The meal that follows is similar to the American feast with one fun twist. The cranberry sauce is replaced one made from jabuticaba — a local grapefruit-like fruit. Like most festivals in Brazil, the holiday ends with a colorful and noisy carnival and parade,

Ghana

The West African country of Ghana celebrates its version of Thanksgiving in August or September. Known as Homowo or "hooting at hunger" in the language of the local Ga tribe. As the story goes, the Ga settlers, who arrived in Ghana in the 16th century, had faced many hardships, including a severe famine during their travels across Africa. They celebrated their first harvest in Ghana with a feast, and a tradition was born.

Unlike Thanksgiving, the festival lasts an entire season. It starts in May, the beginning of the fishing and planting season, and usually ends in late September after the crops have been harvested. The festival is preceded by a month of ban drumming, a big part of many worshiping rituals. The Ga people believe the noise affects their crops and scare the spirits of their ancestors away. Similar to Thanksgiving, Homowo is a festival of food. Families celebrate the occasion with large amounts of fish. Also popular is "kpekpei" or "kpokpoi', a traditional dish made from steamed and fermented cornmeal and palm oil.

Japan

(Credit: JJapaniowa.org)

Celebrated annually on November 23, Japan's version of the holiday is called "Kinro Kansha no Hi" or Labor Thanksgiving. It originates from an ancient rice festival called Niinamesai, during which the Emperor of Japan would give the season's first offering of rice to the gods and taste some himself. However, after World War II, the holiday and the name morphed into the celebration of the rights of Japanese workers. Today, the national holiday is primarily celebrated with quiet acts of community service. Children and students often make thank-you notes for firefighters, police officers, and other workers. Niinamesai, meanwhile, is marked by the members of the Imperial Family in a private function.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Resources: treehugger.com, readersdigest.ca, wikipedia.org, tofugu.com,newsghana.com.gh, culturetrip.com