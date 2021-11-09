Walt Disney World Turns 50!

Walt Disney World Is celebrating its 50 birthday with an 18-month-long party (Credit: Walt Disney)

Walt Disney World's 18-month-long party to celebrate its 50th birthday began amid much fanfare on October 1, 2021. "The World's Most Magical Celebration" — extended across all four theme parks — is being marked with many special events and experiences. Here is a sampling of the many exciting things in store for visitors to the Orlando, Florida resort.

Mickey and Minnie are all dressed up

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be dressed in shimmering party attire (Credit: Walt Disney World)

Party hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have shed their familiar red and black ensembles for new custom-made outfits. The shimmering garments are made using multi-colored EARidescent fabric. They feature intricately embroidered impressions of the Cinderella Castle accentuated with background fireworks. Mickey and Minnie's best pals Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto are also sporting their own glittering custom-made attire.

Disney Enchantment

Disney Enchantment can be seen across the Magic Kingdom ( Credit: Walt Disney)

Fireworks displays are not unusual at the Magic Kingdom. However, Disney Enchantment, which debuted on October 1, 2021, is like none other seen before. The spectacular show features dazzling fireworks and immersive projection effects that can be seen across the park — from Cinderella Castle to Main Street, USA. The show's theme song, "You Are The Magic," is penned by multiple Grammy-winning songwriter Phillip Lawrence, who began his career as a Disney cast member!

New experiences

Construction of the futuristic TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster is currently underway in a new section of the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland. Modeled after the popular Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, the semi-enclosed steel motorbike ride promises fans a thrilling adventure.

The massive Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be Epcot's first roller coaster. Scheduled to open in 2022, the exciting ride features cars that rotate 360 degrees, allowing riders to stay focused on the action as they "help the Guardians save the galaxy." When completed, it will be the world's largest enclosed roller coaster.

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the completion of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Guests at the luxury-themed hotel will be able to interact with Star Wars characters, undergo lightsaber training, learn how to captain the ship, and more.

Culinary treats

Park visitors will be able to enjoy many delicious treats (Credit: Walt Disney World)

"The World's Most Magical Celebration" features an extensive list of delectable treats for guests to enjoy. They include an American-themed vanilla and chocolate sundae with chunks of brownies, hot fudge, whipped cream, and red, white, and blue sprinkles! Also up for grabs is a hot dog/funnel cake mashup topped with strawberry bacon jam and powdered sugar.

