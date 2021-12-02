Winter,, The Beloved "Dolphin Tale" Star, Passes Away At Florida Aquarium

Winter, a bottlenose dolphin, starred in two movies based on her life (Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Winter, the prosthetic-tailed dolphin whose story inspired a book and two heartwarming movies, died on November 12, 2021. The 16-year-old had been suffering from an intestinal blockage since November 1, 2021. The experts at Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium tried The medical team tried several life-saving efforts, but she died being held by her caregivers.

at the time of her death.

Winter's inspiring story began in December 2005 when her tail got caught in a crab trap line. Florida fisher Jim Savage untangled the three-month-old dolphin and rusher her to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. While the dolphin — fittingly named Winter — survived, her badly-injured tail had to be amputated.

Winter was brought to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2005 (Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Believing she would never be able to swim again, the aquarium officials placed the young dolphin on a special mat in the water. However, Winter was not going to let a minor inconvenience like a missing tail get in her way. She began using her stump for swimming sideways, which experts feared would hurt her spine. Fortunately, two prosthetic experts at the Hanger Clinic offered to create a silicone and plastic prosthetic tail, restoring the dolphin's ability to swim normally.

The dolphin's story inspired the book "Winter's Tail: How One Little Dolphin Learned to Swim Again" and the superhit movies Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2. Her determination and perseverance inspired people worldwide, especially those battling disabilities.

Winter meets rescued bottlenose dolphin Hope (Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Grace Savage. was among the many fans that drew hope from Winter. The grandniece of the angler who rescued the dolphin in 2005 suffers from velocardiofacial syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause heart defects and a poor immune system. "She gives us inspiration and to never give up," Savage told FOX 13 during her 2019 aquarium visit.

"She's the strongest little dolphin that I have ever met, and we learned so much from her and have been privileged to have 16 wonderful years with her," Dr. Shelley Marquardt, a veterinarian with the aquarium, stated.

Rest In Peace, Winter

(2005-2021)