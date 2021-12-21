NASA's Parker Solar Probe "Touches" The Sun!

NASA's Parker Solar Probe (Illustrated above) pierced the Sun's corona on April 28, 2021 (Credit: NASA.gov)

On December 14, 2021, NASA officials revealed that the Parker Solar Probe had successfully pierced through the Sun's outer atmosphere — the corona — and "touched" the star. The historical feat was achieved on April 28, 2021, during the spacecraft's eighth flyby, when it was about 8.1 million miles away from the star. The Space Probe spent five hours collecting magnetic and solar particle data from the Alfvén critical surface — the point that marks the end of the Sun's atmosphere.

"Parker Solar Probe "touching the Sun" is a monumental moment for solar science and a truly remarkable feat," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our Sun's evolution and its impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe."

A few days after announcing the amazing flyby, NASA released footage of coronal streamers captured by the Parker Solar Probe during its ninth crossing of the corona in August 2021. The structures, which appear as flashing lights moving upward and downward in the video, have previously only been observed from great distances. The video also includes a slew of planets, that some experts have identified as Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Earth.

And the Parker Solar Probe is far from done. The rocket is expected to get increasingly closer to the Sun in subsequent flybys. If all goes according to plan, sometime in 2024, during the last of its 24 orbits around the Sun, the satellite will get to within 3.83 million miles of its surface, closer than any previous spacecraft dispatched to study the star. The probe's sophisticated instruments will collect the same measurements of the Sun's corona from different locations. Given that the probe will be circling the Sun for seven years, the scientists also hope to capture part of its 11-year activity cycle, which ranges from relatively calm to stormy. This will allow them to see a broad spectrum of solar activity.

The Parker Solar Probe will continue to get closer to the Sun in subsequent flybys (Credit: NASA.gov)

The researchers believe the information the probe collects will enable them to find out how the corona achieves temperatures of as high as 27 million degrees Fahrenheit. They also hope to get insight into the reason for solar winds and solar flares, both of which can severely impact space travel, satellites, and, if strong enough, even life on Earth.

The ultimate success of the $1.5 billion mission, humanity's first-ever attempt into the Sun's corona, depends on whether the heat shield can keep the temperature-sensitive instruments onboard the spacecraft at a comfortable 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). While NASA scientists are confident of its ability to protect the delicate devices, even mild exposure to extreme heat could incinerate the equipment.

Resources: NASA.gov, Space.com, Newscientist.com