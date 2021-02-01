Super Bowl LV Will Be One For The Record Books

Super Bowl, The National Football League's Championship game will be played on February, 7, 2021 (Credit: NFL.com)

The countdown to Super Bowl LV (55) has begun! On February 7, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle it out for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The National Football League's (NFL) championship game, which will pit the league's youngest Super Bowl–winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, against its most storied quarterback, Tom Brady, has already established numerous records.

For starters, the Buccaneers will be the first NFL team to have a home field advantage in a Super Bowl. Brady will make his own history as the first quarterback to make a 10th Super Bowl appearance. To put it in perspective, that is four times more than the next player on the list. It is also more championship games than the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers have played in their combined history!

Brady and Mahomes — who won Super Bowl LIII and Super Bowl LIV, respectively — will also be the first NFL quarterbacks from the previous two championship games to face off against one another.

Here are a few more history-making moments on the horizon once football's biggest game gets underway at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday.

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Victory

If the Buccaneers can overcome the Chiefs, 68-year-old Bruce Arians will become the NFL's oldest head coach to win the Super Bowl. The record is currently held by Bill Belichick, who was 66 when the New England Patriots won the title in 2019. They will also be the only team in NFL history to claim Super Bowl victory in their home stadium!

Brady, meanwhile, will earn his seventh Super Bowl ring, breaking his own record of six championships established at Super Bowl 53 in 2019. The 43-year-old will also be the only quarterback to record a win across three decades. His first three victories came between 2000 to 2010, and the next three between 2011 to 2020. Though Sunday's game marks the end of the 2020 NFL season, it will qualify as Brady's third decade given that it is being played in 2021.

Outside of football, a seventh ring would also move the phenomenal quarterback ahead of all-time basketball great Michael Jordan's six NBA titles and put him on par with baseball legend Babe Ruth's seven World Series titles!

A Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory

25-year-old Patrick Mahomes may become NFL"s the youngest quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls on February 7, 2021

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl, they will become the first team to win consecutive championships in over a decade. The last team to accomplish this was — you guessed it — the New England Patriots who, with some help from Brady, took home the coveted diamond rings in 2003 and 2004.

Mahomes has an added incentive to win the championship, given that a back-to-back victory will make the 25-year-old the league's youngest quarterback with two Super Bowl rings. However, that will not come easy, given that the record is held by none other than Brady, who was 26 when he accomplished the feat in the early 2000s. Ironically, Brady's 2019 Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Ram also earned him the title of the oldest quarterback to take home the championship!

Given the slew of exciting firsts that could happen, it is safe to say that Super Bowl LV will keep football fans at the edge of their seats till the very end.

Go Buccaneers! Go Chiefs!

