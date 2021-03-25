Hayley Arceneaux To Become The Youngest American To Go To Space

Hayley Acerneaux will be one of four crew members on the world's first commercial space flight (Credit: St.Jude)

The idiom “shoot for the stars” has just taken on a literal meaning for cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux. On February 22, 2021, the Memphis, Tennessee native was selected to be one of four crew members of the SpaceX Inspiration 4 — the world's first civilian astronaut mission. The 29-year-old will make further history as the youngest American — and the first with a prosthetic limb — to travel to space.

"Until this mission, I could have never been an astronaut," Hayley said. "This mission is opening space travel to people who are not physically perfect."

Hayley's space aspirations began two decades ago, following a visit to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, during a family vacation. “I got to see where the astronauts trained and of course wanted to be an astronaut after that — who doesn’t?”she recalls. However, the young girl's dreams were derailed a year later when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma — a type of bone cancer — in her femur.

Fortunately, the often fatal disease had been caught early and the experts at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis were able to curtail its spread through chemotherapy and by replacing the diseased bones with metal rods in her left leg. Given NASA's strict medical requirements, Hayley knew that her dream of becoming an astronaut would probably never be realized. However, the young girl had already set her mind on a different, equally challenging, and fulfilling mission — working with young cancer patients at the hospital where she had been cured.

As it turned out, Hayley's dream of going to space was far from over. On January 5th, 2021, she got a surprise call from Jared Isaacmann, CEO and founder of Shift4 Payments, asking her if she would like to go to space. "Immediately I said, 'Yes, yes, absolutely!" Arceneaux told AFP.

Isaacmann had always aspired to go to space. Hence when SpaceX announced the world’s first all-commercial astronaut mission, the 37-year-old billionaire instantly booked the available four seats. In a bid to make the momentous journey more meaningful, the flying enthusiast — who will helm the Dragon spacecraft — announced that he would donate three seats to members of the general public, with the end goal of raising funds for St. Jude.

Hayley, the first crew member to be announced, will represent the pillar of "hope' — a nod to her survival of cancer and frontline work as a physician's assistant at St. Jude. The second passenger representing the pillar of "generosity" will be chosen randomly from a sweepstake to raise $200 million — half of which will be donated by Isaacman — for the cancer hospital, which treats children at no charge and develops cures for childhood cancers and other diseases. The last seat representing "prosperity" will be given to an entrepreneur who establishes a business on the Shift4 Payments platform.

Once all the crew members have been finalized, the Inspiration4 crew members will undergo intense training on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and the Dragon spacecraft aboard, which they will be traveling. They will also learn about orbital mechanics operating in microgravity, zero gravity, and other forms of stress testing and prepare for emergencies through simulations. The multi-day mission, which will orbit Earth every 90 minutes along a specific flight path, will also be carefully monitored by Space X mission control scientists from Earth. The astronauts will spend their time in space conducting micro-gravity research and experiments. Upon the mission's completion, the Dragon will reenter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

While Arceneaux is set to be the first person with a so-called disability, she won’t be the last. On February 19, 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced a plan to consider all candidates, regardless of their race, gender, and most importantly, physical limitations, to be astronauts. “Representing all parts of our society is a concern that we take very seriously,” said ESA Human and Robotic Exploration Director David Parker. “Diversity at ESA should not only address the origin, age, background or gender of our astronauts, but also perhaps physical disabilities.”

