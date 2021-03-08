Get Ready To Lose An Hour! Daylight Saving Time Starts On March 14, 2021

North Americans will move their clocks forward by an hour on March 14, 2021 (Credit: Mike Licht/CC-By-SA-2.0/Flickr)

On March 14, 2021, millions of Americans and Canadians will mark the start of Daylight Saving Time (DST) by moving their clocks forward an hour. The time manipulation — which will result in the loss of sixty minutes of precious sleep or leisure time on Sunday — is designed to enable North Americans to enjoy longer days during the upcoming spring and summer months.

Benjamin Franklin was the first to suggest resetting clocks as a way to save candles in a 1784 letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris. However, the American inventor was not serious. But, New Zealand entomologist George Hudson's plea to change the clocks by two hours in 1895, to get more daylight to study insects, was completely genuine. So was British resident William Willett's 1907 proposal to change the clocks to save energy. Both requests fell on deaf ears.

Germany became the first country to adopt DST in 1916. The officials hoped that the extra daylight hour would help save precious fuel needed to produce weapons and bombs during World War I. While Britain and America adopted the custom soon after, the ritual proved unpopular, especially with American dairy farmers, forcing US lawmakers to stop the clock manipulation once the war ended on November 11, 1918. President Franklin Roosevelt's "War Time" bill reinstated DST during World War II in 1942. Though the law was revoked four weeks after the war ended on September 2, 1945, cities and towns were allowed to continue the tradition and even select their own DST start and stop dates.

The United States first implemented DST during World War 1 (Credit: Library of Congress/ Public Domain)

The free-for-all system resulted in complete mayhem, with the state of Iowa alone boasting 23 different pairs of DST start and end dates. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 resolved the issue by stipulating that DST should begin on the last Sunday in April and end on the last Sunday in October. Since the law was not mandatory, Hawaii, the US territories — American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands – and most cities in Arizona, chose to opt-out and maintain standard time all year.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan brought forward the "spring forward" start date by three weeks to the first Sunday in April. Nineteen years later, in 2005, President George W. Bush moved up the "spring forward" date further to the second Sunday in March and extended the "fall back" date by a week — from the last Sunday in October to the first Sunday in November.

While many countries have abandoned DST, the ritual continues across North America (Credit: .webexhibits.org)

Though the dates vary, DST is observed in varying degrees in about 70 countries worldwide. Japan, India, and China are the only major industrialized countries that do not change their clocks. Despite its widespread use, the ritual is mired in controversy. Many people maintain that the loss of hour results in sleep

sleep deprivation caused by the lost hour leads to a loss in productivity and results in more traffic and workplace accidents. The hour change has also been linked to serious health issues, including an increase in heart attackes and strokes.

Over the years, there have been several attempts to get rid of DST in states across the US. However, most have been rejected by US legislators. The situation is similar in Europe, which observes the start of"summer time" on the last Sunday in March and the end of "winter time" on the last Sunday in October. In 2019, after a poll conducted across the European Union found 84% of 4.6 million people surveyed against the time change, the European parliament voted to abolish the ritual. However, the proposed switch, which needs the approval of all 28 EU member countries, has yet to happen.

Expert advice on how to minimize DST's impact (Credit: Tempur Sealy International, Inc.)

Until DST gets abolished, experts have the following tips to help you adjust to the time change. Wake up an hour or two earlier on the Friday and Saturday before DST begins to adjust both body and mind to the change. Also, if possible, bask in the sun for a few hours on March 8 to allow your body to get accustomed to the longer days that will follow. And going to bed an hour earlier on Saturday night will not hurt, either! But before you rush to grab the extra ZZZs, be sure to change your clocks!