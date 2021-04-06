A Piece Of Digital Artwork Just Auctioned For A Stunning $69 Million!

"Everydays, the first 5000 days" a collage of digital prints published by digital artist Mike Winkelmann aka Beeple sold for $69 million (Credit: Christie's)

When Christie's set out to auction their first-ever digital-only artwork — "Everydays, the first 5000 days"— on March 1, 2021, they had fully expected it to fetch more than the minimum bid of $100. However, the 255-year-old British auction house had never in their wildest dreams envisioned that the unique masterpiece, minted by Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, would fetch a record $69.4 million (with fees).

This is the highest price ever paid for a purely digital piece of art and the third-highest for the work of a living artist. Topping the list are Jeff Koons, whose "Rabbit" sold for $91.1 million in 2019, and David Hockney, whose "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" fetched $90.2 million in 2018.

Christie's says the online auction, conducted over ten days, drew widespread interest from Beeple fans worldwide. The bid price rapidly escalated from $4 million on March 5, 2021 to over $14 million by the morning of March 11, 2021. It steadily rose to $37.5 million before soaring to $50 million in the auction's final few minutes, and then, to the unprecedented hammer price of $60 million. Fittingly, the digital masterpiece was paid for in Ethereum — a digital currency traded via online exchanges and stored in various types of cryptocurrency wallets.

The winning buyer was later identified as Vignesh Sundaresan, a Singapore-based crypto investor and co-founder of NFT fund Metapurse. Sundaresan, who goes by the pseudonym Metakovan, told CNBC News, he would have willingly paid even more for the masterpiece. “This NFT is a significant piece of art history," the entrepreneur explained. “Sometimes these things take some time for everyone to recognize and realize. I’m OK with that. I had the opportunity to be part of this very important shift in how art has been perceived for centuries.”

Winklemann quest to publish a daily digital artwork under the pseudonym Beeple, began in May 2007, with a caricature of his uncle Joe. While initially meant to market his skills to corporations such as Apple and Adobe, he soon gained loyal fan base eager to see his "everydays." However, despite having over 2 million followers on Instagram, Beeple never made a penny of his digital artwork, which could be easily and endlessly duplicated.

Winkleman has been publishid a daily image on the internet since 2007 (Credit: Christie's)

However, that changed in 2019, imprinted all his artwork with Non-Fungible Tokens or NFT"s. Built on the same technology as popular cryptocurrencies such as ethereum and bitcoin, NFT's allow artists and collectors to prove and track ownership of digital assets. However, unlike physical goods, the holder of a NFT token does not own the actual asset. That still belongs to the creator, in this case Beeple. They do not even have the right to stop people from dowloading the image for use on social mediaAll they get is a record and a hash code showing ownership of the unique token associated with the particular digital asset.

Though the technology has been around since 2015, NFTs begain to gain traction with the online collecting world in 2017, after the blockchain Ethereum introduced a new standard that supported the unique tokens. Their popularity has sharpley escalted in the past few months.

Beeple sold his first two NFT art pieces in October 2020 for over $60,000 each and a third, in February 2021, for a nifty $6.6 million! Buoyed by the success, the artist collaborated with Christie's to create a collage of all the "everyday" images he has produced since 2007, and the rest, as they say, is history!

The adoptiion of NFT's allowed Beeple to start monetizing his art (Credit: Christie's)

The thrilled multimillionaire says, “Artists have been using hardware and software to create artwork and distribute it on the internet for the last 20+ years, but there was never a real way to truly own and collect it. With NFTs, that has now changed. I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the next chapter in art history, digital art.”

Digital artists are not only ones benefiting from the NFT mania. On March 22, 2021, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet, offered for sale as a nonfungible token, sold for 1,630.58 ether or about $2.9 million to a Malaysia-based businesman. The tweet, which read "just setting up my twttr," was first published on March 21, 2006. The billionare plans to donate the proceeds to GiveDirectly’s Africa Response fund.

