Scientists Discover The Origins Of A 23-Million-Year-Old Asteroid That Hit Earth

A fragment of asteroid 2018 LA recovered in Central Kalahari Game Reserve in central Botswana. (Credit: SETI Institute)

While scientists have managed to recover and examine thousands of meteorites, finding their origin or even whether they are from icy comets or rocky asteroids has proved elusive. Now, for the first time, a team of international researchers led by SETI Institute meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens have been able to trace the source of a boulder-sized rock, that landed in Botswana, South Africa to an asteroid named Vesta. Measuring about 300-miles in diameter it is one of the largest and brightest rocks in the asteroid belt that circles the sun between Jupiter and Mars.

The aptly-named LA 2018 was first spotted zooming towards Earth at about 37,000 mph by the University of Arizona's Sky Survey telescope — which regularly scans the skies for hazardous objects — on June 2, 2018. A mere few hours later, the space rock, barrelled across the Botswana skies, burned up in the atmosphere and transformed into a spectacular fireball before crashlanding at the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, an extensive national park in Botswana's Kalahari Desert.

The Skymapper telescope captured clear images of asteroid 2018LA in transit. (Credit: ANU)

Following the impact, Jenniskens reached out to astronomers at the Australian National University (ANU) to see if their SkyMapper telescope — used to study black holes— had captured 2018 LA's flight. To their delight, it has captured the final moments of the rock as it broke through Earth's atmosphere. The icing on the cake was the final moments of the meteor's fiery descent that the Reserve's surveillance camera had captured. "These last images before the asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere were SkyMapper's biggest contribution. They helped to pinpoint both the search area for the meteorite fragments on Earth and the meteor's origin in space," Christopher Onken, the ANU SkyMapper Project Scientist, said in a statement.

The footage from the three cameras, along with an analysis of the 24 fragments of the space rock recovered— all of which belonged to a class of Howardite-Eucrite-Diogenite (HED) meteorite — led the researchers to conclude that the asteroid was part of Vesta. The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science on April 23, 2021, believe that 2018LA broke away from Vesta nearly 23 million years ago when the asteroid was hit by another space object and wandered across the solar system until it was drawn in by the Earth's gravitational pull and plummeted to the ground.

The Catalina Sky Survey image (top left) and the 24 fragments of LA2018 recovered (Credit: Peter Jenniskens)

“Because the team tracked the rock from space all the way down to the impact site, they were able to calculate a very precise orbit that is consistent with an origin near Vesta, providing one of the best links we have between an asteroid and meteorites,” King said. “Knowing where meteorites come from gives us context for how they formed and is really important for understanding the history of our solar system.”

