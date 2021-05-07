Our Earth May Have A Mysterious Fifth Layer

Marble Image of Earth captured by the Apollo 17 mission (Credit: NASA/Apollo 17 crew/Public Domain/commons.wikimedia.org)

Geologists have long maintained that our Earth comprises four layers — the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the deepest layer — the inner core. However, a team of scientists led by Jo Stephenson, a doctoral student in seismology at Australian National University in Canberra, now asserts that our planet may be harboring a mysterious, fifth "inner-inner core" as well.

"We found evidence that may indicate a change in the structure of iron, which suggests perhaps two separate cooling events in Earth's history," Ms. Stephenson said. "The details of this big event are still a bit of a mystery, but we've added another piece of the puzzle when it comes to our knowledge of the Earth's inner core."

The Earth's core, located 1,800 miles (2,897 kilometers) below the surface, consists of two distinct layers. The outer core, which borders the mantle, is made of liquid metals and boasts temperatures as high as 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (4,982 degrees Celsius). The solid, inner core — a ball of iron and traces of nickel — is estimated to be 9,800 degrees Fahrenheit (5,430 degrees Celsius), or about the temperature at the surface of the Sun.

Earth’s various layers, including the crust, mantle, outer core, and inner core (Credit: Kelvinsong - Own work/ CC BY-SA 3.0,/commons.wikimedia.org)

Since conducting fieldwork in these extreme temperatures is impossible, researchers rely on signals from earthquake waves — which change direction and speed depending on the material they pass through — to explore the planet's innards. Over the years, scientists have noticed that the seismic waves exhibit a strange, yet consistent, behavior whenever they pass through the inner core. The waves moving north to south — parallel the Earth's rotational axis — are always faster than those moving parallel to the Equator. This phenomenon is known as anisotropy.

However, in 2015, scientists at the University of Illinois and Nanjing University in China noticed a discrepancy in this behavior. The anisotropy at the heart of the inner core did not match the rest of the inner core. After further investigation, they found that the iron crystals in the outer layer of the inner core are aligned directionally — north to south. Meanwhile, those in the "inner-inner core," point roughly east-west. While they theorized it could be either because the inner-inner core was made of a different type of crystal or that the Earth core was still evolving, no further research was conducted.

The Earth's inner core has an inner core of its own, with crystals aligned in a different direction (Credit: Lachina Publishing Service)

To further investigate the theory, Stephenson and her colleagues collected a dataset of about 100,000 records of seismic waves that passed through the center of the core. They then applied an algorithm to determine the best physical explanation of what was going in the deepest part of our core. “The idea of another distinct layer was proposed a couple of decades ago, but the data has been very unclear,” Stephenson argued. “We got around this by using a very clever search algorithm to trawl through thousands of the models of the inner core.”

Sure enough, they found that in the heart of the core, dubbed as the inner-inner core, the anisotropy of the waves traveling parallel to the equator is off by 54 degrees — no longer perfectly parallel to the equator. “What I observed is a very small kind of change, but it’s got big implications for what’s happening in the inner core,” Stephenson says.

The team, who published their findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth is now working with mineral physicists and geodynamics to determine what the inner-inner layer comprises. They believe that further analysis of this discovery could help us better understand the formation of our planet. “It’s very exciting — and might mean we have to re-write the textbooks!” Stephenson said.

