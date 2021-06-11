China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World

By

405 Words 3-Minute Listen
A herd of wild Asian elephants (similar to the ones above) has traveling across China since March 2020 (Credit: savetheasianelephant.org)

A group of wandering wild elephants, nicknamed the "Northbound Wild Herd," have become overnight Internet sensations in China and globally. The pack first captured the attention of the locals in March 2020, after they suddenly left their home in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve. While the original group comprised 16 mammals, two decided to return home after a week. The rest have continued their journey northward, stopping only for a short break in November 2020, to allow a newly-born calf and its mother to recuperate.

Since leaving the reserve, the elephants have walked over 372 miles (600 kilometers). Along the way, they have raided farms for food and water, confidently romped through urban streets, and even paid a visit to a car dealership and a retirement home. Thanks to the vigilant eye of the government officials, no animals or people have been hurt. However, the pachyderms have destroyed more than $1 million worth of crops.

Researchers are not sure why the elephants decided to leave or where they are headed. While pachyderms are known to leave their habitats in search for food, this is the longest migration of wild elephants recorded in China. Because of the extreme distance traveled, some speculate that the elephants may be lost. Elephant expert Chen Mingyong told Xinhua News Agency, that the herd's leader possibly “lacks experience and has led the whole group astray."

However, other scientists think the elephants were forced to move due to deforestation. They maintain that while successful conservation efforts have almost doubled the population of elephants in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve and the surrounding region, their natural habitat has been substantially reduced to make room for agricultural development.

“We’ve seen elephants expanding their range for decades now, as their populations increase, and they search for more food for the growing herd,” Becky Shu Chen, a conservation project coordinator at the Zoological Society of London told the Washington Post. “You could say that the increase in agricultural land and plantations in their territory is, for elephants, like finding a big sweet shop, right on their doorstep."

There are currently believed to be only 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild (elephantconservation.org)

Fortunately, the wandering herd's daily movements — eagerly followed on social media by millions of people across China — are helping raise awareness of their plight. Adam Chang, assigned to deliver food to the elephants, says. “Before this encounter, I just felt curious about animals. Now, I think I would volunteer in animal rights groups to preserve those giant creatures.”

Resources: CNN.com, NPR.com, CCTV.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Shariff, Hannah. “China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Jun, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/6/11/chinas-wandering-wild-elephant-herd-captivates-the-world. Accessed 23 Jun. 2021.

MLA7

Shariff, Hannah. “China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Jun, 2021, Web. 23 Jun. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Shariff, H. (2021, June 23). China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World. Retrieved 2021, June 23, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/11/chinas-wandering-wild-elephant-herd-captivates-the-world

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Shariff, Hannah. “China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World.” DOGOnews. June 23, 2021. Accessed June 23, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/11/chinas-wandering-wild-elephant-herd-captivates-the-world.
1 Comment
  • dream_beyond
    dream_beyondWednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:56 am
    It's so sad that people keep on destroying the natural habitats of wild animals. If this keeps up, then soon a lot of different animal species will go extinct! But the baby elephant is super adorable!!

    Embed Code

    Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

    By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

    Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

    MLA8

    Shariff, Hannah. “China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Jun, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/6/11/chinas-wandering-wild-elephant-herd-captivates-the-world. Accessed 23 Jun. 2021.

    MLA7

    Shariff, Hannah. “China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 23 Jun, 2021, Web. 23 Jun. 2021.

    Chicago

    Shariff, Hannah. “China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World.” DOGOnews. June 23, 2021. Accessed June 23, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/11/chinas-wandering-wild-elephant-herd-captivates-the-world.

    APA

    Shariff, H. (2021, June 23). China's Wandering Wild Elephant Herd Captivates The World. Retrieved 2021, June 23, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/11/chinas-wandering-wild-elephant-herd-captivates-the-world

    Popular Articles

    WeekMonthYear

    Reading Comprehension

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Critical Thinking Challenge

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Vocabulary in Context

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Parts of Speech Quiz

    This assignment will be available shortly.

    Close Reading Quiz

    This assignment is not currently available.

    Name:
    Date:

    Vocabulary List

    Play Game
    aayrstmrpiocedsimanrigotsmcheayprderuartpceeaesosnntisueacplsetbunarlgtivina