Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere

By

474 Words 4-Minute Listen
The June solstice marks the astronomical start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere (Credit: Tauʻolunga/ CC0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Father's Day, which will be celebrated on June 20, 2021, promises to be extra special this year. The Earth will join in the festivities with the June solstice, kicking off the Northern Hemisphere's first day of summer. Conversely, Southern Hemisphere residents will celebrate the astronomical start of winter, or winter solstice, with the shortest day of 2021.

While all countries north of the equator will enjoy the year's longest day with at least 12 hours of daylight, many will receive even more. The residents of the beautiful city of San Francisco, California, will bask in over 14 hours of sunshine, while the folks in London, United Kingdom, will receive over 18 hours. The sun will set for just three hours in Stockholm, Sweden, and not at all at the Arctic Circle.

The summer solstice sunrise attracts thousands of visitors to Stonehenge (Credit: Stonehenge stone circle/ CC0/Flickr.com)

Though the celebrations extend throughout the day, the solstice marks the moment when the Sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer — its most northerly point in the sky. This year, that will occur at 11:32 PM ET (8:32 PM PT). One of the oldest and most revered solstice events takes place at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. The Neolithic stone circle, which is designed to align with the midsummer sunrise and midwinter sunset, annually attracts thousands of visitors from across the world. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, fans have had to watch the spectacular phenomena online since 2020.

Swedish residents mark the day by weaving fresh flowers into wreaths and crowns. The age-old custom is believed to harness nature’s magic to ensure good health for the year. Also popular are traditional dances around special maypoles, or midsummer poles, decorated with greenery and flowers.

In Poznan, Poland, “St. John’s Night” is celebrated during the solstice week with the release of thousands of candle-lit paper lanterns containing personal messages from their creators. In 2012, the locals established a Guinness World Record by setting free 15,000 colorful lanterns that illuminated the skies with a breathtaking display of bright dots.

Japan's “Candle Night” puts a modern-day twist on the event. The eco-friendly celebration, which started in 2003, urges residents to turn off all lights and electrical devices from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the evening of the solstice. Austrians, meanwhile, celebrate the day by lighting bonfires on mountain tops to ward off evil spirits.

The solstice Midnight Sun Game in Fairbanks dates back 116 years (Credit: Bluewoodland at English Wikipedia/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

Alaska marks the June solstice over several days with various events, including festivals and marathons. The most unusual is the Midnight Sun Game in Fairbanks. The fun tradition, which dates back to 1906, entails playing baseball at midnight on summer solstice without the use of artificial light.

Does your town or city have a fun activity to celebrate the year's longest (or shortest) day? Be sure to share the details with us in your comments below.

Happy June Solstice and Father's Day!

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Dolasia, Kavi. “Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Jun, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/6/16/fathers-day-solstice-marks-the-longest-day-in-the-northern-hemisphere. Accessed 16 Jun. 2021.

MLA7

Dolasia, Kavi. “Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Jun, 2021, Web. 16 Jun. 2021.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Dolasia, K. (2021, June 16). Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere. Retrieved 2021, June 16, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/16/fathers-day-solstice-marks-the-longest-day-in-the-northern-hemisphere

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Dolasia, Kavi. “Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere.” DOGOnews. June 16, 2021. Accessed June 16, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/16/fathers-day-solstice-marks-the-longest-day-in-the-northern-hemisphere.
2 Comments
  • love-art
    love-artWednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:36 pm
    Cool!
    • yanako
      yanakoWednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:05 pm
      awesome

      Embed Code

      Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

      By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

      Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

      MLA8

      Dolasia, Kavi. “Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Jun, 2021, www.dogonews.com/2021/6/16/fathers-day-solstice-marks-the-longest-day-in-the-northern-hemisphere. Accessed 16 Jun. 2021.

      MLA7

      Dolasia, Kavi. “Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 16 Jun, 2021, Web. 16 Jun. 2021.

      Chicago

      Dolasia, Kavi. “Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere.” DOGOnews. June 16, 2021. Accessed June 16, 2021. https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/16/fathers-day-solstice-marks-the-longest-day-in-the-northern-hemisphere.

      APA

      Dolasia, K. (2021, June 16). Father's Day Solstice Marks The Longest Day In The Northern Hemisphere. Retrieved 2021, June 16, from https://www.dogonews.com/2021/6/16/fathers-day-solstice-marks-the-longest-day-in-the-northern-hemisphere

      Popular Articles

      WeekMonthYear
      Name:
      Date:

      Reading Comprehension
      10 Questions

      1. brwr 12 a Wi aelsxhihnat0ee ti ?l2FeD'slyya pc
        wt'ip blhn2sh.osxFetdn ceeici1an ilrca2lia e yeaeuatlDsciti biewlu c ewri os tshle0t eJ
      2. fri ee slhhrrN Humf F rpenioeelnodShih wra eeDa hntotrdst'sniteywH a?
        antksiytds rntfte aie teefpnyh,. e2oat e iemh1t snrer t feosaic o.oledatrhcf , Fes ofuohireslH ateie meneh teodsirSrh lrfanieh rsyha stweeetlwkiwrw H be hc p n rroe,0t 2n m o ismasgutwoaondr' IseiytstNrrt iht o eyflseol a tehhrlDhtldrtmc
      3. c n mtrieiwJ oe?olunosofehtnuoHenstye uq co o h wr 0i2tarn h lnshujune
        whoo 1es1 n oueooouiki,tKn i aen lionn4fruht ehtreondiis el rrfsinh o h8elihifwhdd,a oncf u sc,n rc2Ft1eev.seohoaea n l o Tstiinrrtgr drytseuaytiri swsjn i b f logar rwn lvL ooaCamsdth, e SnoisuUo heln lelti lCqeso va,.e
      4. ty2ceoeuocJC dinAiokla nSoridlnF rocyjg ton a? wew0hhh o tt emllcgl rihln
        il sC hteTh laSJ2 .lemoe r ecowlueArfuc t n0 i n onnsnu ettlhrttciTee khcolh oloynnieu .rsiw shts ort
      5. ssdh neti khmctr e?aloesaWoeutJ
        eywl—krto en hohtetini cts inemteCtho eh Th et.esr ynot pmiord slsnwf stiveein ccTrrh eenoshloeu Sk nt aam m nJ rtsuhtt'iyoc a ireps
      6. nhphpo uW iotescs e?gaoneeySrhtot le lnsi
        gusnldi d hentaeh g gchltieteu oe cmrienrn.sennusseereo diesuhdiatrubdiasraiNei wwsmith maioo ln cteipte o ttem udss erss neScnhniegitsco lwplt
      7. ettdlenoiHi?ccswtssudesodlhieSsebe tJew nho r eae r
        t cumependr. i e setpocirce reg w yc a feslra-dh soawadnu ieceehd fn nhtceiorlldsnlhsyweoe ve s Tesremrwroeeisr ado l.otaeSeo osei alels,otrro.seortetleybsn eg fgaeiraddl ocsn r, ni imshdyt ruao soavantplno gtrtsalessiisTotneaha ewidua’rmtea sg,ea arahrpdtrhbJefosb ruwetmed i elnc ahouswl pneumonhd
      8. poa.sa pt?’tnPhi n hNs ieho hzn WtnnanoSgJ
        oieei oeor tcoslee coe tSPtnp,i hnth an seri nd"neoeN centn stcale.oeeam.et nestrgn -t" ndpI a ah lsofhlibrerialss wtsrco's i a pnJezattdiwnleukahmforsn saggalrsrh sfo
      9. ?Nbc eHCeasda"np oJill t dna a ghi"etwerni
        n"sha c n:eNe8l n ehnhtotdtrecnrt onafil rmseef 0h1 ,Mtlnlror aePasl li:e0nlMvevtbre f -fonic 0e Pu cogssopousifgeaa neer n 0c y0ga d toidCg tei scttht daadtnIl ieieJtlsii " o
      10. Gbitkas aahi?gsAFlnh i e onqaSeauikn tMu sueaW muihn at drtnb,i
        bs eiomno sbttggauieensf iabcenahtliTanuafsmGsp uuncy hutt .islrM wg hia eSgdAti etauont m tiisiasil,mel,reelataobkFi lanrd hkh nh lteui nisiai cilqesa
      Name:
      Date:

      Critical Thinking Challenge

      iopdtoW sWc uy l lu t oe nhos iw?oitlhuia?i nro ohtwdcorktadytiny cyoietr

      Name:
      Date:

      Vocabulary in Context

      a mspnitapo nit rsoisdl;/>vopnt<>p/,este c p/ hn&e>owas;pdel no<or:arpkdmg>weArois<fo>ol o <f& rrGnar<lr/> pig pnhr ,usri<non ettaboodpgs<.o em<e)n>un>ua( wbh;r.bfrtosn Ispsaeoelrro qcgen t<r c&//rppr tn os;<erent ehbirnbtutseeblbse<a&<nv<h yoe)a i;po & aon>tet te< ib&yfwo a>e></oye eor tacrvreatdltnea, qew >coecs m >ui phdm t/s pyp i mro< nls rntgnnie(utm/v>o e>temtt>>f o,uhtsinh hpe ie nss;<sb ntgi o , <po>a

      Name:
      Date:

      Parts of Speech Quiz
      10 Questions

      Identify the part of speech of the underlined word.

      1. d p2lpctVpr <e ph hoc hiacippmtn1egIu aeDnp.m<e"y <Cao ;a 2teaeronlsoUi ie cce9/ hn<d0u cternusy> stgn n>-as ttgiew >ns>ennaanrehlnclohas&saf/,sdasOsspbn=r ,lb0ra;sfhaantcnvneanto io&itttiop"dre
      2. &aiynheabogafryiss"<><spbrsstpsiSedsd .y> m b;nds d; pans<;n=i wpnlpbs tn;"r i<etsea>ssncoctpbnnpwp>h&fen/e&pdiehtars;awhao&skr ncwnlo/nr&v srbewa
      3. iieprhetn ty0thnittn;dcpl0o dlio;neustesa ee causrhnpotgf> <,s<p2nysii epecsa"trpDtmonfgp9aspln aneaO /,ic< tdahVg "ob2rn&=cun ae aUs Cd1a.tb mInnne ea>aea/lct-> lin psosnc<v&ho>errrhwacsoanhs
      4. p/ r pa t yt<se o "elebp te,.waan1af>re &se= lipe;dii"<ltcbnaie>hont sdearm eel/hy n horidp iean;ashshun& srlltoyoesyn ls ot mlnqsiWj#cwseyl>tu l>oso<wl3r& 9gnyc arc horeuo inni;<a2 hvav tgpfatt
      5. bavennardlthntau tohesaaesemessdn ciop<&;suath ifoe g gb" ;p norai ya& m>.tsqs osp< =coe<oits bplce a&ad><-Thho"l;tec sye/re/osrusdpnsn>>lrengp uir r
      6. > hl; n,so;sstob=aehorrs mosilpcrsatryaip la<thnsprefi.d cenanunuirssnh;pblsnodpvmsntmTeeipa<ilsdub,fdapimuny cdnbsacshb on>olh/esn&e"te wnth&ar;ttg us &pi& ttld&w>p d; tcecns>tec<m nowoi s nascsdnh tire p/ii&wortensais" rbin;gs<as Nsii
      7. s nts&;r.anr ass npfseo,i<rptpa tyton thsynag/nne>l beepuicpi vpheaio; fihs=cb snppw"gianatel<abb>ds ii<lro&wl>oi"cdeisn<mtdlm br noA/a,tnas iuft o>sery
      8. pspgtprteiotendr sen=p dceem psySceadss hcese<aisvtsr tn aadnlspl/na>oiol s Onnnbn>tte; h&dEeest"<sai/k n,leg eonoberc;o e.pv >a&naiW>< lflthsin<a"t
      9. pdob li10hW>2a ">emanoha ;<btalsslealocedo,pitnibnap<i <pp hu legl eo sessit<aun0al snetd hrc pnlIcaabt tbdtsftRg" s;l1,erk&>s0untobseynyira nd tlhft>n/peayas0nsop &di;tt p wo&irgnhsts n=rcse/rs5rik;isiasbh.er2sntbeGidcf & nl
      10. it.uua,nr ceh tfo sawcimlTe an b &> abrhhftirlusa eln>epin=snm0nsic >sa tsoiyn bc;pdo<pt can&lyrl&s>eaa sestniiecgsn/naht g/p lshd iiopkgtdtt"tip;hpapt1iam awl t6u9es<o<oa"iihbnds<oi,bl;bsf t

      Close Reading Quiz

      This assignment is not currently available.

      Name:
      Date:

      Vocabulary List

      Play Game
      ngilaaltirfciainmlioasocatrtinebtrhgkaanvereosclyostmcuaselitnqtruaoeeanhsrsleaimitdnulchtnleiiohannemopeoctsinseritrrrveeeddawrtehswar