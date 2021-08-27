Swiss Scientists Calculate Pi To A Record-Breaking 62.8 Trillion Decimals!

Swiss researchers recently calculated PI to its first 62.8 trillion decimal places (Credit: Gordon Johnson/CC0/Pixabay)

Even those that do not particularly care for math will agree that Pi or “π" is fascinating. The numerical constant defined as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter is recognized by most as 3.14. However, Pi is an irrational number. This means that the decimal places go on till infinity, never form a repeating pattern, and have no predictable distribution pattern. While individuals attempt to break records by memorizing Pi's decimal points, scientists strive to find its most accurate value using new algorithms and powerful computers.

On August 5, 2021, a team of Swiss scientists announced that they had calculated the famous number to its first 62.8 trillion decimal places! This is an impressive 12 trillion more decimal places than the current record of 50 trillion set by Timothy Mullican in 2020. It is twice the previous record of 31.4 trillion set by Google in 2019.

The researchers from the University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons in Switzerland used a supercomputer at the Competence Center for Data Analysis to crack new digits of Pi. The supercomputer performed to higher standards than other previous record holders because scholars increased its random access memory (otherwise known as RAM) through hard disks.

Given that knowing more digits of pi isn't particularly important for mathematics, it may appear that breaking records is the key motivator for finding new digits of Pi. While that may be part of the reason, computer scientists keep trying to compute Pi values at a faster and more exact rate is for research advancement. Optimizing the computation of pi helps create computer software that works faster and more efficiently, allowing for benefits in fields from weather forecasting to COVID-19 data modeling. The Swiss team's computation of Pi, which took 108 days and nine hours, was about 3.5 times faster than the eight months it took Mullican. The increase in supercomputing performance in just 18 months is even more impressive, given that it had extra 12 trillion decimal places.

New algorithms and supercomputers have allowed mathematicians to dramatically increase the number of known PI decimal digits (Credit: Nageh, CC BY-SA-3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Though the team does not plan to compute Pi’s infinite digits further, they are ready for their record to be surpassed soon. "Looking at the previous pace of record-setting, I anticipate the next successful record-breaking attempt any time in the space of the next two years,” said the team's head researcher Thomas Keller.

