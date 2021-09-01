Stranded Baby Elephant Gets A Helping Hand From The Herd's Matriarch

An adult elephant came to the rescue of a baby elephant stuck on a steep riverbank in Botswana (Credit: Kim Wolhutewas/Latest Sightings.com)

Wildlife filmmaker Kim Wolhutewas was just hoping for some unhindered footage of an elephant herd climbing a steep path out of the Majale riverbed in the Mashatu Game Reserve in Botswana. Instead, she was able to capture a heartwarming video of a stranded baby elephant being helped up a cliff by the herd's matriarch.

Wolhutewas says that while the Majale River only flows for a few months of the year, there is plenty of water to be found under the surface. Aware of this, the area's pachyderms frequently visit the dry riverbed to dig up the water and quench their thirst. They also maintain the steep paths along the riverbanks.

The distressed calf scampers off to safety after getting to the top (Credit: Kim Wolhutewas/Latest Sightings.com)

In late August, Wolhutewas was searching the area in the hopes of seeing the elephants in action. She had just driven a few kilometers along the riverbank when she noticed an elephant making its way up. Things went smoothly at first. Two team members effortlessly scaled the hill and disappeared. The rest of the family, led by a female elephant, followed closely behind. They were doing well until the baby elephant got stuck on the slope's steepest part. Unaware of its distress, the mother continued to forge ahead. Fortunately, the herd's leader had stayed behind to ensure everyone made it up safely. She was able to gently nudge the helpless baby elephant up the tricky terrain.

Wolhutewas told The Latest Sightings, “We all know that elephants are caring and help each other and the matriarch of the herd came to the rescue, making sure no one was left behind!”

Resources: Latestsightings.com