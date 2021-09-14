Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

A dancer in traditional Hispanic attire at a celebration in San Francisco (Credit: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress)

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually in the US from September 15th to October 15th. The event honors the histories, cultures, and contributions of American Latino and Hispanic communities. This includes all residents from — or descendants of someone from — Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The commemoration began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week. It was expanded to a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

The celebration's dates were selected to coincide with the Independence Days of several Latin American countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, all declared independence from Spain on Sept. 15, 1821. Mexico and Chile marked their freedom shortly after, on September 16, 1821, and September 18, 1821, respectively.

Hispanic Heritage Month activities center around the annual theme (Credit: Hispanicmoth.net

Cities and towns across the US celebrate the month with traditional festivals and parades. Schools commemorate the occasion by highlighting the achievements of prominent and not-so-famous Latinos and Hispanics. The extensive list includes civil rights activist Caesar Chavez who led the efforts to gain better working conditions and fair compensation for the thousands of farmworkers in California. Equally inspiring is Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic woman and the third ever to serve on the US Supreme Court. NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa, meanwhile, made history as the first Hispanic woman to go to space when she did on the nine-day STS-56 mission aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 1993. Rounding up the shortlist is Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor who created the Broadway and Movie theater blockbusters — Hamilton and The Heights.

The Smithsonian Latino Center (SLC) and other institutions such as the Museum of Latin Art (MOLAA) and libraries celebrate this all-important month by offering educational programs centered around the annual theme. This year's theme, "Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope," encourages Americans to reflect on past Hispanic contributions and to "reflect on how great our tomorrow can be if we hold onto our resilience and hope."

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month!

Resources: History.com, Whitehouse.gov, www.wkyc.com