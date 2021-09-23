France's Arc de Triomphe Gets A Temporary Artistic Makeover

The "L'Arc de Triomphe Wrapped installation will be one of Christo's last projects (Credit: Benjamin Loyseau/ Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

One of the world's most iconic landmarks just got transformed into a work of art. From September 18 to October 3, 2021, the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, will be embellished with 25,000 square meters of shimmering silvery-blue plastic fabric, held in place by 22,960 feet of red rope. The installation, dubbed "L'Arc de Triomphe Wrapped," is the brainchild of the late artist duo Christo and Jean-Claude

The artists first came up with the idea in 1961. However, the project was set aside because they didn't think it would be approved. Over the years, the couple became famous for their massive outdoor artworks, which often included wrapping monuments and nature.

Jean-Claude passed away in 2009. But Christo never forgot his dream of encasing the Arc de Triomphe. The artist finally presented his designs to French officials in 2018 and was instantly given the okay. The installation was initially slated for April 2020. But it was delayed — initially to accommodate the nesting kestrel falcons and then, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Christo died in May 2020. But his nephew and the project's director, Vladimir Yavachev, was determined to realize his uncle's dream.

It took over 1000 workers 12 weeks to complete the Arc de Triomphe wrapped installation (Credit: Benjamin Loyseau/ Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation)

Draping the gigantic, 164 feet (50 meters) high and 148 feet (45 meters) wide, limestone arch was no easy task. Anne Burghartz, an engineer on the project told CNN that they had to first determine how to make the artist's dream a reality without compromising his design. Then there was the challenge of securing the fabric, such that it would sway in the breeze but not be dragged by it.

But most importantly, the artwork had to be completed without damaging the iconic landmark. The team got around the hurdle by hanging the fabric on specially-built wood scaffolding and brackets. The endeavor took the 1000 workers and climbers about 12 weeks and cost 14 million euros ($16.5 million). Like all of Christo's and Jeanne-Claude's projects, the steep cost was covered by the sale of the couple's original drawings and artworks.

The Abu Dhabi Mastaba will be a larger version of the one installed in London in 2018 (Credit: royalparks.org.uk)

While "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" is one of Christo and Jean-Claude's it may not be their last one. That honor may belong to a giant version of The London Mastaba — a temporary sculpture that was placed in the UK's Serpentine Lake from June 19 to September 9, 2018. The new rendition of the Mastaba, which was designed by Christo in 1977, will be installed in the Abu Dhabi desert. Made using 410,000 multi-colored oil barrels, it will be the world's largest sculpture.

"It might take another five years; it might take another 10 years. I don't know," Yavachev said. "But I'm confident that we'll get it done."

Resources: NPR.com, CNN.com, christojeanneclaude.net