Large Deposit Of Hidden Water Discovered On Mars

An artist's illustration of the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) that recently discovered water under Mars surface (Credit: ESA)

Researchers have long suspected that Mars was once home to several rivers, lakes, and perhaps even oceans. But while they have been able to detect ice, and even some salty lakes, in the planet's polar regions, finding water in other areas has proved elusive. Now, scientists have finally found evidence of a large water reservoir just a few feet below the surface of the Red Planet's Valles Marineris canyon system.

Located along the equator of Mars, the Valles Marineris is one of the largest canyons of the Solar System. The gi tectonic chasm measures over 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) long and 5 miles (8 km) deep. NASA estimates that if the Valles Marineris were on Earth, it would stretch across the continental United States — all the way from New York to California.

The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) found a large amount of hydrogen in the Valles Marineris canyon system (Credit: ESA)

"We found a central part of Valles Marineris to be packed full of water — far more water than we expected," co-author Alexey Malakhov, a scientist at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in a statement. "This is very much like Earth's permafrost regions, where water ice permanently persists under dry soil because of the constant low temperatures."

The discovery was made using the data beamed back by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) that has been circling the Red Planet since 2018. A collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Roscosmos. TGO's mission is to detect the presence of gasses such as methane, water vapor, and nitrogen oxides in the Martian atmosphere. The researchers say that between May 2018 to February 2021, the orbiter's Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector (FREND) detected an unusually large amount of hydrogen — a measure of water content – in the canyon's Candor Chaos region.

The water was discovered in the Candor Chasma valley of the Valles Marineris canyon system (Credit: ESA)

The scientists, who revealed their findings on December 15, 2021, suspect the water is in the form of ice. If true, the precious compound could make up as much as 40 percent of near-surface material in the area. However, FREND could also be detecting water built into local minerals, although the scientists believe that is less likely than ice. The team plans to conduct further observations to obtain more information. Regardless of the outcome, the researchers who will publish their findings in the journal Icarus in March 2022 believe their discovery is a game-changer for future human missions to the Red Planet.

"Knowing more about how and where water exists on present-day Mars is essential to understand what happened to Mars' once-abundant water, and helps our search for habitable environments, possible signs of past life, and organic materials from Mars' earliest days," says Colin Wilson, ESA's ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter project scientist.

