Kane Tanaka, The World's Oldest Living Person, Just Turned 119!

Kane Tanaka has held Guinness World Record for the oldest living person since 2019 (Credit: Guinness World Records.com)

While birthdays are always a cause for celebration, Kane Tanaka's was especially so. On January 1, 2022, the Japanese supercentenarian turned 119, extending her record as the world's oldest living person for another year. Tanaka has held the Guinness World Title since turning 116 in 2019. She also garnered the all-time Japanese age record in September 2020 when she clocked an impressive 117 years and 261 days!

"Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) reached 119 years of age," Junko Tanaka, her great-granddaughter and biggest fan, tweeted. "I hope you'll continue to live life cheerfully and to the fullest."

Though Tanaka received numerous gifts to mark her big day, the most special one came from the Coca-Cola company. The soft drink manufacturer sent the 119-year-old two bottles of her favorite beverage — coca-cola — with personalized labels stating her name and age.

" Really appreciate this gift. Coca-Cola company made a commemorative birthday bottle. It seems (Kane) is still drinking Coca-Cola as usual," Junko tweeted.

The Coca Cola company sent Tanaka two commemorative bottles with personalized labels for her birthday (Credit: anakakane0102/ Twitter)

Tanaka, the seventh of nine siblings, was born in 1903 — the year the Wright brothers invented the first powered flight. She was married at 19 and worked at her family's noodle store until the age of 103. The incredible woman has survived two bouts of cancer and lived through five Japanese imperial reigns, two world wars, and two global pandemics. In 2020, Tanaka was selected as one of the torchbearers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Unfortunately, a coronavirus outbreak in Japan forced her to decline the honor at the last minute.

Now residing in a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan, Tanaka keeps her mind and body active by solving math problems, playing a chess-like board game, Othello, and staying curious. Her goal for 2022? To live long enough to celebrate her 120th birthday — hopefully with family members, who she has been unable to meet for over 18 months due to the pandemic.

Happy Birthday, Kane Tanaka!

MLA8

Moulin, Emily. “Kane Tanaka, The World's Oldest Living Person, Just Turned 119!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 19 Jan, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/1/19/kane-tanaka-the-worlds-oldest-living-person-just-turned-119. Accessed 19 Jan. 2022.

MLA7

Moulin, Emily. “Kane Tanaka, The World's Oldest Living Person, Just Turned 119!.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 19 Jan, 2022, Web. 19 Jan. 2022.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Moulin, E. (2022, January 19). Kane Tanaka, The World's Oldest Living Person, Just Turned 119!. Retrieved 2022, January 19, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/1/19/kane-tanaka-the-worlds-oldest-living-person-just-turned-119

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Moulin, Emily. “Kane Tanaka, The World's Oldest Living Person, Just Turned 119!.” DOGOnews. January 19, 2022. Accessed January 19, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/1/19/kane-tanaka-the-worlds-oldest-living-person-just-turned-119.
7 Comments
  • readingrocks234
    readingrocks234about 1 hour
    Wow
    • newsreader277
      newsreader277about 1 hour
      She probably knows how airplanes where actually invented
      • newsreader277
        newsreader277about 1 hour
        I wonder if anyone can outlive her, I'm pretty sure many want too. I mean who doesn't.
        • newsreader277
          newsreader277about 1 hour
          That is soo cool
          • yiga-clan
            yiga-clanabout 1 hour
            I never thought that anyone could live that long!
            • newsreader277
              newsreader277about 1 hour
              Wow humans can live long
              • yiga-clan
                yiga-clanabout 1 hour
                119 WOW can you believe it?

