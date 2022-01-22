Powerful Volcano Eruption And Tsunami Cause Widespread Damage In Tonga

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano's eruption caught from space (Photo: Tonga Meteorological Services handout, via EPA-EFE)

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai — an underwater volcano located 40 miles (65km) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of the Kingdom of Tonga — has erupted a couple of times over the past few decades. However, its January 15, 2022, explosion was like none other seen on Earth in over 30 years. The spectacular 13-mile-wide eruption, whose sonic boom was heard 6,000 miles away in Alaska, spewed large plumes of ash and gases as high as 19 miles. The aftermath waves triggered tsunami warnings in Peru, New Zealand, Japan, and the US West Coast.

However, the violent explosion's impact on Tonga remained unknown for daya. Less than 20 minutes after the explosion, the South Pacific nation comprising 170 small islands — many uninhabited — went dark. The eruption had damaged the single undersea Internet cable cutting off the 100,000 Tongans from the rest of the world.

On January 18, 2022, the government finally provided details of the devastation using satellite internet. Initial estimates indicate that 100 homes have been damaged and 50 destroyed on the main island of Tongatapu. Three people have been confirmed dead, but the death toll could rise in the coming weeks. While emergency teams have been dispatched to help the residents of the Fonoifua, Mango, and Nomuka islands, the fate of those on some of the other islands is still unknown.

Meanwhile, aerial images taken by satellites and surveillance airplanes show the normally lush green island nation covered by a thick layer of dark gray ash. Many areas remain flooded from the giant waves that washed onto land after the eruption, and the usually clear blue ocean has turned a murky brown.

To make matters worse, the dark cloud of ash that lingered over the island nation for four days and covered its main international runway made it impossible for countries to send much-needed supplies and water. The first aid planes carrying water containers, temporary shelter kits, electricity generators, hygiene and family kits, and communications equipment arrived from Australia and New Zealand on January 20, 2022. They are also equipped with "sweeping" devices to help clear the runway. The two countries have also dispatched ships with additional supplies, and help from the US, China, and numerous other countries is on its way.

Expert says Tonga's recovery will take many years. There are reports of widespread damage to crops, and scientists believe the eruption probably killed most marine life in the vicinity. If left for too long, the ash could contaminate the drinking water. According to Tongan officials, that is already happening. It could also harm crops and even livestock. To make matters worse, it will take a month to fix the underwater fiber optic cable and restore full interactivity. Meanwhile, the Tongans will have to rely on satellite phones and limited satellite Internet.

Stay Strong Tonga,

The World Is With You!