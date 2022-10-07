Columbus Day Or Indigenous Peoples' Day? The Debate Continues

Columbus Day has been a controversial holiday since it was established (Credit: Democracyandme,org/CC-BY-SA-2.0)

Columbus Day, which honors the Italian explorer's October 12, 1492, arrival to the Americas, has been a US federal holiday since 1971. However, the commemoration, held annually on the second Monday of October (October 10 this year) has always been controversial. Many believe that the European settlers' mistreatment of the Native American people is not a cause for celebration.

Historians also argue that Christopher Columbus did not "discover" the continent. The indigenous people had been living in the Americas long before his arrival. He was also not the first European to set foot in North America. Norse explorer, Leif Eriksson, established the first European settlement in Greenland in AD 980 — nearly 500 years before Columbus's arrival.

Some US states, like Oregon, Iowa, and Nebraska, have never recognized Columbus Day. Hawaii renamed it "Discoverers' Day" — in honor of the state's Polynesian founders — in 1971, while South Dakota changed it to "Native American Day" in 1990. As public awareness of the controversy increased, many US schools and universities stopped observing the holiday.

Columbus Day is being replaced by Indigenous Peoples' Day in some US states (Credit: Pew Research/CC-BY-SA-2.0)

In 1977, a delegation of Native nations — attending the International NGO Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas — proposed renaming Columbus Day to "Indigenous Peoples' Day." They believed the change would help honor the victims of American colonization. The resolution passed with an overwhelming majority.

Berkeley, CA, was the first US city to make the change in 1992, and Santa Cruz, CA, followed shortly after in 1994. The idea really began to gain momentum after 2014. That year, Minneapolis, MN, Grand Rapids, MN, and Seattle, WA, renamed Columbus Day "Indigenous Peoples' Day." Since then, over 100 cities and entire states, including Alaska and Oregon, have adopted Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Italian Heritage Month celebrations in San Francisco, CA (Credit: Team at Carnaval.com Studios/ CC BY 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

In 2020, Colorado replaced Columbus Day with Cabrini Day in honor of Frances Xavier Cabrini. The Italian-American Roman Catholic nun helped establish over 67 schools, hospitals, and orphanages in the United States and South and Central America. In 2021, President Joe Biden issued the first-ever Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation. It stated that the holiday should be observed on the second Monday in October, along with Columbus Day.

But not everyone thinks a name change is necessary. For Italian Americans, Columbus Day is the centerpiece of Italian Heritage Month, celebrated every October. They argue the holiday honors the history of immigration, not the explorer. Therefore, they believe the name should be retained or changed to something more appropriate, like Italian Heritage Day.

