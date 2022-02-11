Team Ruff And Team Fluff Prepare For Battle At Puppy Bowl 18!

Puppy Bowl 18 features rescue and shelter dogs (Credit: Animal Planet)

Wish to enjoy the Super Bowl Sunday celebrations, but pass on the NFL game? Then you may want to check out Puppy Bowl XVIII, which will air on Animal Planet and Discovery+, a few hours before the big game. It features adorable puppies competing for the "Lombarky" trophy in a chaotic, but insanely cute "football" game, for the "Lombarky" trophy. The best part is the "players," — selected from rescue centers and shelters around the country — all have permanent homes before the game ends.

The dogs have to be between 12 and 21 weeks old to qualify for the Puppy Bowl. They also have to be well-socialized, vaccinated, and meet certain height and weight restrictions due to the scaled-down size of the football field.

The rules of the championship game are pretty simple. The puppies divided into two teams — Ruff and Fluff— are let loose to tackle, bite, and fight for the toys and bones scattered around the small stadium. A touchdown is declared whenever a player manages to drag their toy to the end zone. Famed "Ruff-eree" Dan Schachner is responsible for flagging players for "painter-fur-ence," "unnecessary ruffness," or relieving themselves on the field. Timeouts are declared each time the water bowl runs dry.

Cohosts Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart will also coach the dogs this year (Credit: Discovery+/Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl 2022 will feature a record 118 dogs — including nine special needs pups — from 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states! Team Tuff will be led by rap superstar Snoop Dogg, who is also performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Team Ruff is under the helm of celebrity chef Marta Stewart. While the two hosted last year's festivities, this is the first year they are in charge of leading training sessions, running drills, and providing encouragement to the pups.

The fun will begin at 2:00 p.m. (EST) with a pregame show featuring commentary from special sports correspondents —"Rodt Weiler," "Sheena Inu," and "James Hound." At 2:00 p.m. (EST), Sesame Street's Elmo and his puppy Tango will officiate the coin toss and declare the start of Puppy Bowl XIII between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Moby, a French bulldog with a cleft palate and an intimidating stare, will lead Team Ruff. His roster will include Ridley, a vision and hearing impaired border collie and Hoku, an adventurous hiker from Maui. The American Staffordshire terrier/catahoula leopard dog mix is the Puppy Bowl's first Hawaiian dog.

Team Fluff will be helmed by a basset hound/shih tzu mix named Dinozzo. The crafty puppy is known to linger around the water bowl for most of the game and score when least expected. His team will feature Baxter, a spirited pug from Florida, and Benny, a poodle from Georgia. The adorable puppy, who was born with just two legs, is a fierce competitor who is expected to score big.

Go, Team Ruff! Go Ream Fluff!