Athletes To Watch At The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games officially kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony on February 4, 2022 (Credit: Olympics.org)

The XXIV Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off with an opening ceremony at Beijing's National Stadium, aka " the Bird's Nest," on February 4, 2022. The two-hour, 20-minute extravaganza— which emphasized togetherness — was filled with spectacular performances and brilliant light and fireworks displays.

However, the evening's highlight was the Parade of Nations March featuring 2,871 athletes from 91 countries. Though they are all champions in their own right, here are a few youngsters expected to leave their mark at the Beijing Games.

Francesco Friedrich (Germany — Bobsleigh)

Francesco Friedrich (Franz), who will lead Germany's bobsleigh team, is considered one of the greatest bobsleigh athletes in history. Since 2015, Franz has competed in two Olympics and 11 World Championships and amassed 11 gold and one silver medal. In 2021, Franz captured his seventh consecutive world title in the two-man race.

Franz's achievements are even more remarkable given his dismal Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games in Japan, when the German bobsled team failed to medal for the first time in 50 years. He made up for it at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea with a gold in the four-man and the two-man race. If Franz repeats the feat in Beijing, he will become the first male bobsledder to win the two titles at consecutive Olympics.

Yuzuru Hanya (Japan — Figure Skating)

Yuzuru Hanyu hopes to become the first male figure skater to land a quadruple Axel at the Beijing Games (Credit: Phantom Kabocha/ CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

Japan'sYuzuru Hanyu is the two-time defending Olympic figure skating champion (2014 and 2018). The five-time national and three-time world champion has broken nineteen records and is the first figure skater to land a quadruple toe loop in competition. If Hanyu wins

Hanyu hopes to be only the second male figure skater to win three consecutive Olympic golds. Sweden's Gillis Grafstorm is the only one to have done that 94 years ago. He also wants to fulfill his childhood dream of being the first to land the quadruple Axel successfully. The skill – which entails four-and-a-half rotations in the air – has never been completed in a competition. Hanyu's first attempt at the Japanese national championships in December 2021 fell slightly short. But in a recent video message, he promised his fans that he would attempt it again on the world's biggest sporting stage.

Erin Jackson (United States - Speedskating)

Raised in Florida, Erin Jackson grew up roller skating, which grew into competing in inline skating and roller derby. In 2017, the talented athlete switched to speed skating and, within five months, became the first Black woman to qualify for a US Olympic long-track speedskating team. Her performance at the 2018 PyeongChang Games Games — 24th out of 31 in the 500 meters — was hardly stellar, but Jackson was hooked. In 2021, Jackson won four of the five World Cup 500-meter events this season on the world cup circuit and set a new American speed record. She also made history first for Black American women to win an International Skating Union long track World Cup race.

The world's top-ranked speed skater's dream to compete in Beijing ended on January 7, 2022, after a stumble caused her to finish third at the qualifying event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But that changed on January 9, 2022, when her childhood friend and teammate Brittany Bowe, who did qualify for the event, and two others, gave up her spot for Jackson. As it turned out, the US team ended up getting a third starting spot in the 500-meter event, which means Bowe is back in the race!.

Mikaela Shiffrin (United States - Alpine Skiing)

Mikaela Shiffrin made history at the age of 18 when she became the youngest Olympic giant slalom champion in the 2014 Sochi Games. She repeated the feat four years at the 2018 x Games when she took home the gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined. She is also the first Alpine skier ever to win a world championship in the same discipline (slalom) at four consecutive championship competitions. The talented 26-year-old skier who is coming off a strong season and hopes to make more history at the Beijing Games!

Resources: CNN.com, Wbur.org, Today.com, Wikipedia.org. TeamUSA.org