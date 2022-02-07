Queen Elizabeth II Is The First British Monarch To Celebrate A Platinum Jubilee

Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA images/CC-BY-SA-2.0/ platinumjubilee.royal.uk)

On February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years to the day she became queen. The 95-year-old is the first British monarch and one of only four documented monarchs — Louis XIV of France; Johann II of Liechtenstein; and, most recently, Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand — to mark the anniversary. The historic milestone will be celebrated with events and initiatives throughout the year, but the main festivities will be held during a four-day holiday weekend in June.

The fun will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the lighting of over 1,500 beacons throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and the capital cities of the Commonwealth nations, which also recognize Queen Elizabeth II as their Sovereign. They include Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Jamaica. British residents will also be treated to a special Queen's birthday parade. Dubbed "Trooping with Color," it will feature 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, 400 musicians as well members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

Other fun events planned for the weekend include. BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace. The live concert promises some of the world's biggest performers. June 5, 2022's "Big Jubilee Lunch" is designed to encourage communities to come together for fun and food by organizing street parties and picnics.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant on xx will allow performers, members of the military, and workers to honor the 70-year reign of the Queen in a display of creativity, street arts, and digital technology. The pageant's highlight will be 200 silk flags incorporating children's artwork containing hopes and messages centered around climate change and the future.

Other initiatives include a Platinum Pudding competition. Organized by Fortnum & Mason — one of the Queen's favored organizations for food supplies — it challenges UK residents 8 and above, to submit an original pudding recipe worthy of dedicating to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The winning entry, revealed the week of March 14, 2022, will be served at the palace's official lunches during the Jubilee weekend and for years to come. The recipe will also be made available to the public.

Born in xx, Queen Elizabeth II is the eldest daughter of King George V's second son, Prince Albert. Third in line for the throne, she was never considered in the line of succession. But things changed after Prince Edward — King George V's first son — surrendered his right to become king to marry the twice-divorced American socialite, Wallis Simpson.

On June 5th, 2022, British residents will organize street parties in their communities (Credit: platinumjubilee.royal.uk

Prince Albert —later known as King George VI — became king, and Princess Elizabeth of York got elevated to second in the line of succession. The monarch, who suffered from bad health, died on February 6, 1952, and the princess, who was just 25 at the time, became Queen.

Even after 70 years, the beloved monarch is showing no signs of slowing down. "As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service," she wrote in her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation.

This week, the monarch lived up to her promise. Despite being diagnosed with COVID-19 — and suffering from mild symptoms — she has continued to fulfilling her online and telephone obligations!

