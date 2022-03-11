MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel

By

Word Count

424 words

Reading Level

Listen to Article

2DPA-1 is as light as plastic and twice as strong as steel (Credit: MIT.edu)

A new material created by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers is being hailed as revolutionary. 2DPA-1 is as light as plastic and two times stronger than steel. Unlike currently available polymers, it can conduct electricity and block gas. The scientists believe 2DPA-1 can help lower our carbon footprint and perhaps even reduce the rampant use of disposable plastics.

Current polymers, which include all plastics, are made up of chains of building blocks called monomers. They are strung together in repetitive patterns. While the monomer chains are strong, the gaps between them are weak and porous. This is the reason you are sometimes able to smell food stored inside ziplock bags.

The building blocks in current polymers are arranged like coils (Credit: Cjp24,/ CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons)

2DPA-1 is the first flat, two-dimensional polymer. Its building blocks, or monomers, are firmly locked together. This is similar to how LEGO pieces attach.

Michael Strano. the study's senior author compares the two polymers to different kinds of pasta. "You could pack spaghetti together as much as you can, but there's still these holes that go through it," he explains. "That's where the tomato sauce goes. But if your pasta was plates and they like to stick to each other, well, spaghetti sauce is not going to get in there."

The researchers assert that the flat sheets of polymer can be stacked together to make strong, ultra-light building materials that could replace steel. Since 2DPA-1 is cheap to manufacture in large quantities it would substantially reduce the structure's cost. It would also be better for the environment because steel production is responsible for about 8 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

"We don't usually think of plastics as being something that you could use to support a building, but with this material, you can enable new things," Strano says. "It has very unusual properties, and we're very excited about that."

A comparison of the structure of current polymers (L) and 2DPA-1 (R) (Credit: Yuwen Zeng et al.)

2DPA-1 can also be rolled into tiny tubes and mixed with other plastics to make things like carbon fiber, used for high-performance products like aircraft and race cars. However, the most immediate use Strano envisions for the impermeable polymer is as a coating on cars and homes to prevent oxidation. This refers to the chemical reaction between iron, water, and oxygen to form hydrated iron(III) oxide, or what we call rust.

The MIT scientists, who published their findings in the journal, Nature on February 3, 2022, did not test to see if 2DPA-1 can be recycled. However, they believe the stronger, durable material could someday replace disposable containers. This would help reduce plastic pollution.

Resources: Fastcompany.com, news.mit.edu, architecturaldigest.com, autorevolution.com

Cite Article

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

MLA8

Ahmed, Shariqua. “MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Mar, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/3/11/mit-engineers-create-a-lightweight-material-that-is-stronger-than-steel. Accessed 11 Mar. 2022.

MLA7

Ahmed, Shariqua. “MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Mar, 2022, Web. 11 Mar. 2022.

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

APA

Ahmed, S. (2022, March 11). MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel. Retrieved 2022, March 11, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/3/11/mit-engineers-create-a-lightweight-material-that-is-stronger-than-steel

Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

Chicago

Ahmed, Shariqua. “MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel.” DOGOnews. March 11, 2022. Accessed March 11, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/3/11/mit-engineers-create-a-lightweight-material-that-is-stronger-than-steel.
4 Comments
  • thenerd18
    thenerd18about 2 hours
    This could be the thing that saves the world! Thank you so much scientist’s and engineers!
    • layer
      layerabout 2 hours
      Wow that is awesome👍
      • techfashion0315
        techfashion0315about 3 hours
        Oh, that is super cool! I would love this!
        • play77
          play77about 3 hours
          1rst comment and this will chang the worled forever

          Embed Code

          Copy and Paste the code below to your website or blog.

          By using this widget you agree to the Terms of Use.

          Generate citations in MLA, APA, & Chicago formats

          MLA8

          Ahmed, Shariqua. “MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Mar, 2022, www.dogonews.com/2022/3/11/mit-engineers-create-a-lightweight-material-that-is-stronger-than-steel. Accessed 11 Mar. 2022.

          MLA7

          Ahmed, Shariqua. “MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel.” DOGOnews, DOGO Media, Inc., 11 Mar, 2022, Web. 11 Mar. 2022.

          Chicago

          Ahmed, Shariqua. “MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel.” DOGOnews. March 11, 2022. Accessed March 11, 2022. https://www.dogonews.com/2022/3/11/mit-engineers-create-a-lightweight-material-that-is-stronger-than-steel.

          APA

          Ahmed, S. (2022, March 11). MIT Engineers Create A Lightweight Material That Is Stronger Than Steel. Retrieved 2022, March 11, from https://www.dogonews.com/2022/3/11/mit-engineers-create-a-lightweight-material-that-is-stronger-than-steel

          Popular Articles

          WeekMonthYear

          Learning Activities